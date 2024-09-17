Final Fantasy 16 producer is begging, pleading with fans not to get freaky with mods in lead-up to PC release

Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida has asked fans to not create any "offensive or inappropriate" mods for the game prior to its PC release later today. That means you, yes you reading this right now, have been asked not to create anything vulgar or naughty. It doesn't matter how handsome Clive is!

This plea stems from a PC Gamer interview, in which Yoshida refused to name any specifics as to avoid goading cheeky modders into creating exactly what he and Square Enix wouldn't want to see. However, it doesn't take a mind reader to know the kind of stuff he's talking about. No cocks, fellas. It'll probably make Yoshida very sad to see a naked Clive pop up on his Twitter feed.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This may seem like an odd thing to specifically ask for, but the Final Fantasy PC community has a rich and storied history of taking their creative skills and horniness to the lab to conduct various sexy experiments. Like all games, these are typically among the more popular mods, however it's also worth noting that more composed creators have a history of making some pretty nice stuff. Just look at Nexusmods for a variety of cosmetic changes and so on.

However, there is a history of rude mods leading directly to developer action. Take Capcom, which added anti-tamper DRM to some of its games to avoid players tampering with stuff. Street Fighter 6 notoriously entered the crosshairs following a nude Chun Li mod appearing on stream mid-tournament. The idea being, this stuff circulating doesn't make the game look good. Certainly not to higher ups, investors and so on. On the other hand, who does it hurt if the owner of a game wants to see more of Clive's bare chest? The answer lies largely in the mind of each individual player, who must make a decision for themselves.

Nonetheless, Yoshida has made his opinion clear. Whether or not it'll have any impact on the popularity of such mods or how far they're circulated will be answered in the coming weeks and months as Final Fantasy 16 lands on PC. How do you feel about this topic? Let us know below!