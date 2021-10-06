Far Cry 6 reviews round-up, all the scores

It's almost time to play a new Far Cry game. After a long period of radio silence, and a couple of delays, Far Cry 6 finally comes out this week. The new game takes the series to the fictional island of Yara, which is basically Cuba in all but name.

The country is ruled by a dictator - Anton Castillo - played by Giancarlo Esposito, whose ruthless regime drives people to band together and oppose him, kick-starting a revolution. You play as Dani Rojas (male or female), a guerrilla fighter who joins up with others to liberate Yara.

New in Far Cry 6 is the ability to holster weapons when near guards and patrols, which lets you blend in to avoid detection, and allow you enough time to lay traps and set up ambushes. This is still a game about chaos, however, and Ubisoft has devised a number of new tools that'll make the action interesting.

Far Cry 6 supports online co-op, and offers free next-gen upgrades for those who pick up a copy on PS4 or Xbox One.

Without further ado, here are the reviews we've spotted so far.

Far Cry 6 is out October 7 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, and Luna.