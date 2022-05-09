Method Man pairs love of horror with hip hop, releases new song for Evil Dead: The Game

Wu Tang Clan rapper and legendary lyricist, Method Man, is a pretty hardcore fan of The Evil Dead. The musician has always been a fan of Sam Raimi, often making reference to Raimi's work in his songs.

Now, after the team behind Evil Dead: The Game reached out to Method Man and producer, Statik Selektah, the pair have collaborated an an original new song fit for bashing brains out with boomsticks.

Following the release of Evil Dead: The Game's official theme earlier last week, which brings on board original composer Joseph LoDuca, 'Come Get Some' is the latest track we've seen from the game.

'Come Get Some'certainly sets you up for what is going to be a chaotic time. Produced by Statik Selektah with bars provided by Method Man, the tune also has verses from PXWER and iNTeLL. Basically, Christmas came early for fans of both hip hop and horror.

Seeing a Wu Tang Clan veteran work on a horror game isn't an everyday occurrence, but Method Man and Statik Selektah certainly understood the assignment.

Statik Selektah isn't new to producing music for games either, and has played a part in some of the most iconic soundtracks to date, including the likes of Grand Theft Auto and Max Payne.

The song features samples from the original 1981 The Evil Dead score by Joseph LoDuca, various lyrical references to the Evil Dead universe (which Method Man is no stranger to making), and even original voice samples from no other than Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) themselves.

💯🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/3mGbF8qwRq — methodman (@methodman) May 6, 2022

Evil Dead: The Game takes great inspiration from Sam Raimi's universe of The Evil Dead, and puts players into a 1v4 asymmetrical horror experience in which one demon is put up against four unruly survivors.

Survivors must work together as a team to complete multiple objectives while the demon remains hot on their tail. Demons, in this situation, must use themselves and the Deadites at their disposal to do everything they can to prevent the survivors from defeating them.

Much like the classic horror experience, the game is packed with powerful weapons such as chainsaws and boomsticks, and every character has their own set of abilities that can make or break your plight.

Evil Dead: The Game will launch on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on May 13. Check out 'Come Get Some' here as you await its arrival!

In the meantime, too, if you're preparing to dive into Evil Dead: The Game as soon as it launches, we have some handy guides on Deadites and Survivors for you.