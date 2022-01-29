Evil Dead: The Game has been delayed to ensure it's "groovy as hell"

Evil Dead: The Game has been delayed, again.

Originally slated to release last year, the game was pushed into February 2022 by Boss Team Games in order to give it some extra polish and to ensure it's the "ultimate Evil Dead experience" we've all been waiting for.

Now, the game has been moved to May 13 for what seems to be for the same reason, as the studio said it needs more time to deliver the best possible experience. It other words, it has to be "groovy as hell."

The co-op and PvP multiplayer action title, which will also feature a single-player option, was announced at The Game Awards in December 2020. Based on the Evil Dead franchise and characters, the game casts players against the forces of evil that have been unleashed from the Necronomicon Ex-Mortis, with sights and sounds inspired by the films and the Ash vs Evil Dead television series.

In it, you will work as a team of four survivors which are picked from a pool of characters from the series and films. These incude Ash, Kelly Maxwell, Pablo Simon Bolivar, Scotty, Lord Arthur, Cheryl Williams, Henry the Red, and more with the main goal being to fight the Deadites and banish the Kandarian Demon.

Alternatively, you can become the Demon yourself, using your powers of possession to stop the survivors and swallow their souls.

There will be over 25 weapons to use, including Ash’s Gauntlet, Boomstick, and chainsaw, and you will be able to level up a variety of skill trees to grow even stronger in order to survive the night.

Coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, a new video, more news, and pre-order information for the game is expected in February.