Evil Dead: The Game - All playable Survivors, character abilities, and skills

Evil Dead: The Game is yet another addition to the various games that have been expanding upon the legacy of Sam Raimi's 1981 comedy horror film, The Evil Dead, and its follow-ups.

The game follows an asymmetrical 1v4 format, somewhat similar to other multiplayer horror games such as Dead by Daylight (which also has Ash Williams as a character). Four Survivors must go head to head with one Demon in a bid to survive, and teamwork is critical.

As with most multiplayer games, there's a whole roster of characters for both Survivors and Demons to choose from, but finding who's perfect for your play style can be a little daunting at first.

We've broken down each Survivor in Evil Dead: The Game, and explained what their abilities and skills are, as well as how they play out. This should hopefully help with finding which character will work for you, or which ones might work for your team!

All the characters - Survivors or Demons - are broken down into classes. Each class will have their own abilities, as well as their own unique starting weapons.

Evil Dead: The Game Survivors - Leaders

Leaders are as they sound, and they'll be responsible for keeping on top of communication, strategising and achieving each target so that their team can survive. Leaders can provide certain buffs for their teammates, too. These include helping with reducing incoming damage and fear, or increasing outgoing damage.

Cosmetics for Ash Williams in Evil Dead: The Game are available to those who pre-order.

Ash Williams (Ash vs Evil Dead)

Active Skill: Generates an explosion that damages enemies balance bar.

Generates an explosion that damages enemies balance bar. El Jefe: An aura will effect all in-range survivors, reducing their incoming damage and fear.

An aura will effect all in-range survivors, reducing their incoming damage and fear. Old Friend: Start the match with a chainsaw.

Start the match with a chainsaw. El Jefe Grande: Same as El Jefe, but these effects are enhanced whenever you perform a finisher or dismember an enemy.

Annie Knowby

Annie's abilities are yet to be revealed, but based off the following tweet, it's safe to assume that she's going to buff her teams outgoing damage while being able to find objective items easily.

Annie's abilities are yet to be revealed, but based off the following tweet, it's safe to assume that she's going to buff her teams outgoing damage while being able to find objective items easily.

Behold the great Annie Knowby: loving daughter, archaeologist, and hard-core demon hunter. She's a Leader class with the ability to boost her team's damage dealing to all evil entities. Her relic hunting skills allow her to temporarily detect objective items from a long distance.

Lord Arthur

Active Skill: When activated, the ability will increase yours and nearby teammates melee damage, as well as reducing fear levels. If Lord Arthur has a sword, he can inflict even more damage.

When activated, the ability will increase yours and nearby teammates melee damage, as well as reducing fear levels. If Lord Arthur has a sword, he can inflict even more damage. Weapon Master, Heavy Attacks: All teammates (including you), within the aura's radius will deal increased damage when using heavy melee attacks. You will also start the match with a sword.

All teammates (including you), within the aura's radius will deal increased damage when using heavy melee attacks. You will also start the match with a sword. Weapon Master, Light Attacks: All teammates (including you) within the aura's radius will deal increased damage when using light melee attacks.

All teammates (including you) within the aura's radius will deal increased damage when using light melee attacks. Finish With Fire: You and nearby teammates will have The Lord's Wrath ability whenever you performa finisher.

Evil Dead: The Game Survivors - Hunters

Hunters are opposite to that of Warriors, as they opt for ranged combat and weaponry over anything remotely melee. Hunters are capable of holding more ammo than other classes, considering their life depends on it, and can be useful to any team because of this. Additionally, Hunters are also better at finding loot.

Ash Williams (Evil Dead 2)

Active Skill: Activating this ability will exorcise a demon from any possessed survivor or basic unit. The ability will also drain some Infernal Energy is used on a possessed elite or boss unit.

Activating this ability will exorcise a demon from any possessed survivor or basic unit. The ability will also drain some Infernal Energy is used on a possessed elite or boss unit. Treasure Hunter: At a close range, you can see supply crates through walls.

At a close range, you can see supply crates through walls. Weapon Master, Boomstick: The Boomstick weapon will have increased attack speed, balance bar, damage, and dismemberment damage.

The Boomstick weapon will have increased attack speed, balance bar, damage, and dismemberment damage. This Is My Boomstick: Start the match with a Boomstick.

Ed Getley

Active Skill: When activated, the ability allows you to use a flashlight that can detect and temporarily disarm demon traps.

When activated, the ability allows you to use a flashlight that can detect and temporarily disarm demon traps. The Collector: When defeating enemies, there's an increased chance that they'll drop items. Item quality will also be increased.

When defeating enemies, there's an increased chance that they'll drop items. Item quality will also be increased. Weapon Master, Crossbow: The Crossbow weapon will have increased attack speed, balance bar, damage, and dismemberment damage.

The Crossbow weapon will have increased attack speed, balance bar, damage, and dismemberment damage. Enduring Light: The battery life of your flashlight is increased.

Kelly Maxwell

Active Skill: When activated, you will be able to dodge attacks without using stamina, and your ranged attacks will cause bleeding damage to enemies temporarily.

When activated, you will be able to dodge attacks without using stamina, and your ranged attacks will cause bleeding damage to enemies temporarily. Battle Frenzy: he longer that you're in ongoing combat, the more your melee damage increases.

he longer that you're in ongoing combat, the more your melee damage increases. Weapon Master, Meat Hammer: The Meat Hammer weapon will have increased attack speed, balance bar, damage, and dismemberment damage.

The Meat Hammer weapon will have increased attack speed, balance bar, damage, and dismemberment damage. Countershot: After a successful dodge, the following ranged attack will temporarily inflict bleeding damage on your enemy.

Amanda Fisher

Active Skill: When activated, you will be able to fire your weapon without using any ammo temporarily.

When activated, you will be able to fire your weapon without using any ammo temporarily. Accuracy Counts: When using a ranged weapon, your damage dealt is increased with consecutive hits.

When using a ranged weapon, your damage dealt is increased with consecutive hits. Trusty Sidearm: Start the match with a pistol.

Start the match with a pistol. Weapon Master, Pistol: The pistol weapon will have increased attack speed, balance bar, damage, and dismemberment damage.

Evil Dead: The Game Survivors - Warriors

Warriors are fans of melee combat who have an increased health bar to support this. These characters will typically perform best when using melee weapons like swords and chainsaws, and they've got abilities to support their love for a skirmish. Most of their abilities will also only activate when up close and personal fighting an enemy, too. So, this class is ideal for those who want to hack and slash away at demons.

In Evil Dead: The Game, Ash Williams can undertake every role, while Henry the Red is a Warrior.

Ash Williams (Army of Darkness)

Active Skill: When activated, the skill will restore your health, reduce your fear, increase your damage, or reduce incoming damage.

When activated, the skill will restore your health, reduce your fear, increase your damage, or reduce incoming damage. Bloodsucker: Whenever completing a combo, a percentage of the final hits damage will be restored to your health bar.

Whenever completing a combo, a percentage of the final hits damage will be restored to your health bar. Shield Blast: Every time your shield loses a bar, an explosion will be triggered that damages nearby enemies.

Every time your shield loses a bar, an explosion will be triggered that damages nearby enemies. Weapon Master, Chainsaw: The Chainsaw weapon will have increased attack speed, balance bar, damage, and dismemberment damage.

Scotty

Active Skill: When activated, Scotty uses an explosive special move that damages all enemies in the nearby area.

When activated, Scotty uses an explosive special move that damages all enemies in the nearby area. Collateral Damage: Heavy melee attacks will inflict additional damage.

Heavy melee attacks will inflict additional damage. Exposure Therapy: With every enemy killed, your fear levels will be reduced.

With every enemy killed, your fear levels will be reduced. Weapon Master, Lumberjack Axe: The Lumberjack Axe weapon will have increased attack speed, balance bar, damage, and dismemberment damage.

Henry The Red

Active Skill: Activiting the ability will temporarily negate any incoming damage to your shield or health.

Activiting the ability will temporarily negate any incoming damage to your shield or health. Rebound: A percentage of your incoming damage is reflected back onto the attacker.

A percentage of your incoming damage is reflected back onto the attacker. Battle Hardened: This ability increases your maximum health and shield.

This ability increases your maximum health and shield. Shields Up: You will start the match with an additional shield.

Evil Dead: The Game Survivors - Support

Supports are exactly as they sound, and their primary role is to support their teammates efforts and stay alive. These characters will often start a game with consumables to help their allies, and can help create new shields, increase health, or reduce fear when necessary.

Evil Dead: The Game will feature Kelly Maxwell as a Hunter and Pablo Simon Bolivar as a Support.

Ash Williams (Evil Dead)

Active Skill: Activate this ability to reduce the fear levels of yourself and nearby allies.

Activate this ability to reduce the fear levels of yourself and nearby allies. Alternative Healing: Whenever you successfully complete a heavy melee attack, health will be restored to you and your teammates.

Whenever you successfully complete a heavy melee attack, health will be restored to you and your teammates. Marked Target, Damage: Headshots will mark your target, and if an ally can follow up with another shot, they will deal increased damage.

Headshots will mark your target, and if an ally can follow up with another shot, they will deal increased damage. Marked Target, Healing: Headshots will mark your target, and if an ally can follow up with another shot, a percentage of their outgoing damage will be restored as health.

Cheryl Williams

Active Skill: When activated, a healing zone for your team is created.

When activated, a healing zone for your team is created. Contact Healing: Nearby teammates will also gain health whenever you drink a Shemp's Cola.

Nearby teammates will also gain health whenever you drink a Shemp's Cola. Cola Coaster: You will be able to carry more Shemp's Cola during the match, and will begin the match with one already available.

You will be able to carry more Shemp's Cola during the match, and will begin the match with one already available. Contact Courage: Yours and your teammates fear will be reduced when drinking a Shemp's Cola.

Pablo Simon Bolivar

Active Skill: When activated, you will begin creating an amulet and will then drop it on the ground once it is ready.

When activated, you will begin creating an amulet and will then drop it on the ground once it is ready. Infernal Camouflage: Demons cannot use their Demon Vision to detect you.

Demons cannot use their Demon Vision to detect you. Shamanic Protection: Over time, your shield can gradually recover itself.

Over time, your shield can gradually recover itself. Legacy of El Brujo: Begin the match with an amulet.

While the title was initially delayed to ensure that it is "groovy as hell", Evil Dead: The Game will release on 13 May, 2022 on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.