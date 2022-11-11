Evil Dead: The Game and Dark Deity are the next free games on the Epic Store

Another Thursday has been and gone, which means it’s time to see what the next free games are that are coming to the Epic Games Store. As of right now, Epic users are able to grab Shadow Tactics: Blade of the Shogun, and Alba.

I’d argue next week's offering is a little better, though, with Evil Dead: The Game and Dark Deity both arriving in the store’s free offerings from Thursday, November 17 through till November 24.

Here's the Evil Dead: The Game overview trailer, so you know what to expect.

Evil Dead: The Game is certainly the highlight of the two offerings. The Epic Games exclusive launched back in May, and actually managed to sell over 500,000 units within its first week alone. Honestly, as far as the asymmetrical horror genre goes (and as much as I’m sick and tired of it), Evil Dead: The Game is undoubtedly one of the more fun descents into the general mayhem of cult classic horror.

The game itself was developed by Saber Interactive, and pits four survivors (who are all key characters from the Evil Dead franchise, of course) against a single demon. The demon’s job is to do everything within their power to stop the survivors from, you know, surviving, while the survivors must hunt down artifacts, fight demon counterparts, and stop the demon from completing their sinister plans.

Paired with maps taken straight from the Evil Dead films, and plenty of witty quips, Evil Dead: The Game is a jovial, authentic take on exactly what Sam Raimi is so good at. Evil Dead: The Game being free on Epic Games Store is undoubtedly a must for any Raimi fan, and even any horror fan. That said, as I attested in my review of the playful horror title, there’s no denying that the charming nature of Evil Dead: The Game can wear off at quite the speed once the novelty wears off.

Joining Evil Dead: The Game in next week's selection of free games on Epic is Dark Deity. This tactical-RPG comes from Sword & Axe LLC, and it borrows heavily from the likes of Fire Emblem, which isn’t a bad thing. The game itself follows four students of a military academy as they’re thrown into war.

If you need to see more of Dark Deity to make up your mind on it, here's the trailer.

I can’t tell you just how good or bad Dark Deity may be, as tactical turn-based titles have always been a tad too slow for my liking (unless we’re talking about Pokémon). That said, it will be free, so there’s no harm in checking it out if Fire Emblem is your thing!

That’s all for next week's offerings from Epic! Will you be checking out either of these games, or have you spent any time with the likes of Alba and Shadow Tactics yet? Let us know.