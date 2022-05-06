Evil Dead: The Game - All playable Demons, Deadite abilities, and skills

The Evil Dead, as a franchise, is quite used to being resurrected every few years. This time around, Sam Raimi's legendary comedy horror is having its legacy expanded with Evil Dead: The Game, developed by Saber Interactive.

Similarly to the likes of Dead by Daylight and Propnight, Evil Dead: The Game is a asymmetrical horror that oversees four Survivors - all characters from the universe of Evil Dead - against one Demon. Survivors must complete objectives and stay alive while the Demon, obviously, tries to do everything in their power to ensure the Survivors don't win.

Evil Dead: The Game hosts a large roster of characters to pick from. For Demons, without any allies or support, choosing which Demon to play as can feel especially daunting. We've broken down each Demon in Evil Dead: The Game, and explained what their units abilities and skills are, as well as how they play out. This should hopefully help with finding which Demon will work for you!

All the characters - Survivors or Demons - in Evil Dead: The Game are broken down into classes. Each Demon class is made up of one 'boss' so to speak and accompanying Deadites, meaning that you'll have to control four enemies simultaneously.

Evil Dead: The Game Demons - Warlord

Warlords simply don't mess around, sometimes tearing their own limbs off in the fight to stop the Survivors. These Demons are boisterous and unruly, and are intent on causing havoc. Led by Henrietta, Warlords are ideal for those jumping into the game unsure of where to start, as their abilities are straight-forward and your focus will be on assaulting players with weapons, projectiles, and fumes at all times.

Both Demons and other enemies in Evil Dead: The Game look frightful, that's for sure.

Henrietta

Granny Hug: Henrietta will trap and squeeze a Survivors head. Other Survivors must attack Henrietta to free their teammate.

Henrietta will trap and squeeze a Survivors head. Other Survivors must attack Henrietta to free their teammate. Gas Leak: Henrietta will leave a trail of toxic fumes.

Henrietta will leave a trail of toxic fumes. Belly Flop: Henrietta will belly flop on the ground, inflicting damage to anyone nearby.

Deadite Elite

Big Swing: This is a 180 degree swing that deals heavy damage to Survivors.

This is a 180 degree swing that deals heavy damage to Survivors. Deadite Smash: Deadite Elites will charge forward and perform a ground smash that damages nearby Survivors.

Deadite Elites will charge forward and perform a ground smash that damages nearby Survivors. Belly Flop: The Deadite Elite will belly flop on the ground, inflicting damage to anyone nearby.

Deadite

Farewell to Arms: Basic Deadites will now rip off their own arm and use it as a melee weapon.

Basic Deadites will now rip off their own arm and use it as a melee weapon. Puke: Basic Deadites will now projectile vomit on Survivors, dealing damage.

Basic Deadites will now projectile vomit on Survivors, dealing damage. Dodge: Basic Deadites will now be able to dodge melee attacks just like a Survivor can.

Evil Dead: The Game Demons - Puppeteers

Puppeteers are better suited to anyone who has spent a little time with the game, and become accustomed to how things play out. These alien-looking enemies will do anything to put a stop to the Survivors, including conjuring lightning or even self-destructing. Because of this, and their telekinetic abilities, Puppeteers require a lot more careful planning when it comes to taking the survivors down. While not the best for beginners, Puppeteers will prove to be a satisfying Demon for anyone looking to put their skills to the test.

Evil Dead: The Game's Puppeteer class of Demon look very alien.

Eligos

Psychic Squeeze: Eligos can use telekinesis to paralyse and attack a Survivor. Other Survivors must attack Eligos to free their teammate from the attack.

Eligos can use telekinesis to paralyse and attack a Survivor. Other Survivors must attack Eligos to free their teammate from the attack. Telekinetic Surge: Eligos can use telekinesis to immobilise any nearby Survivors.

Eligos can use telekinesis to immobilise any nearby Survivors. Casting Stones: Rocks will be launched at Survivors by Eligos.

Demi Eligos

Thunderstruck: Demi Eligos will mark each survivor. If they do not move from where they are stood when marked, they will be struck by lightning.

Demi Eligos will mark each survivor. If they do not move from where they are stood when marked, they will be struck by lightning. Duplicity: Demi Eligos can summon clones of themselves that deal the same amount of damage, but have much lower health.

Demi Eligos can summon clones of themselves that deal the same amount of damage, but have much lower health. Dodge: Demi Eligos will now be able to dodge melee attacks just like a Survivor can.

Deadite Berserker

Head Rush: Deadite Berserkers will launch their own head at Survivors to trigger an explosion.

Deadite Berserkers will launch their own head at Survivors to trigger an explosion. Self Destruct: Deadite Berserkers will explode altogether, inflicting significant damage to any nearby Survivors.

Deadite Berserkers will explode altogether, inflicting significant damage to any nearby Survivors. Dodge: Deadite Berserkers will now be able to dodge melee attacks just like a Survivor can.

Evil Dead: The Game Demons - Necromancers

The Necromancer class of Demon takes great inspiration from Army of Darkness. Led by none other than Evil Ash himself, Necromancers love to bludgeon Survivors, but require some careful planning. As Evil Ash, you can summon Skeletons that will crush and smash Survivors when given the opportunity, or can even be buffed to self-resurrect. Necromancers are perhaps the middle-ground between Warlords and Puppeteers, ideal for those accustomed to the game but not necessarily experienced.

Evil Ash

Infernal Invigoration: Evil Ash will choke a Survivor, healing himself while he does so. Other Survivors must attack Evil Ash to free their teammate from the attack.

Evil Ash will choke a Survivor, healing himself while he does so. Other Survivors must attack Evil Ash to free their teammate from the attack. Skeletal Support: Evil Ash can summon the help of Skeletons.

Evil Ash can summon the help of Skeletons. Skeleton Resurrection: If a Skeleton dies within the aura's effect area, they will be able to resurrect themselves.

Skeleton Elite

Trident Smash: Skeleton Elites will charge forward before performing a ground smash. The smash will damage anyone nearby.

Skeleton Elites will charge forward before performing a ground smash. The smash will damage anyone nearby. Trident Toss: Skeleton Elites will launch their trident, dealing damage if it hits anyone.

Skeleton Elites will launch their trident, dealing damage if it hits anyone. Skeleton Resurrection: If a Skeleton dies within the aura's effect area, they will be able to resurrect themselves.

Skeleton

Lunging Threat: Skeletons can now use a strong yet slow melee attack with a long range.

Skeletons can now use a strong yet slow melee attack with a long range. War Cry: Skeletons will let out a yell that deals light damage to and knocks back any Survivor within range.

Skeletons will let out a yell that deals light damage to and knocks back any Survivor within range. Dodge: Skeletons will now be able to dodge melee attacks just like a Survivor can.

If you want to take a look at which Survivors you might come up against in Evil Dead: The Game, take a look at our guide to all Survivors and their abilities.

While the title was initially delayed to ensure that it is "groovy as hell", Evil Dead: The Game will release on 13 May, 2022 on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.