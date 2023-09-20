Evil Dead: The Game will have no new content or Nintendo Switch port

It’s a sad day for those who have been enjoying Evil Dead: The Game over the past two years, as plans for the game’s future have been halted.

Publisher Saber Interactive and developer Boss Team Games have announced that the game will not receive any future updates or new content, and that the Nintendo Switch version of the game has been canceled. That said, servers for the game will remain live for the foreseeable, so you’ll still be able to keep playing.

Evil Dead: The Game is an asymmetrical, multiplayer horror title set in the universe of Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead. I gave it 4 stars (out of 5) in our VG247 review back when the game launched, as it wasn’t too shabby. It did exactly what it set out to do, added mechanics that made it feel fresh when compared to the likes of Dead by Daylight and Friday the 13th: The Game, and of course, had all the humor and charm that any piece of Evil Dead media should.

Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games shared the news to social media late last night (September 19), saying, “Today, we have made the decision not to pursue the development of new content for Evil Dead: The Game. We also confirm that we will not be releasing a Nintendo Switch version of the game.”

No reason for this was given. The announcement continues, “We will keep the servers up for the foreseeable future and address any major issues that arise. On behalf of the entire team at Saber, thank you for all the groovy times and continued support.”

This is incredibly non-groovy news for those who are still playing Evil Dead: The Game, but at least the game is still available for you to keep on playing. If you’re yet to try it and fancy jumping in, the game - while not coming to Nintendo Switch - is still available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.