Evil Dead: The Game pits 40 players against each other in its new Splatter Royale mode

Evil Dead: The Game has just received a brand new mode, Splatter Royale, and it's pretty much what you'd assume it is.

The new mode is already available to play, as of the game's most recent update, on all platforms. In it, you can choose Deadite versions of any of the survivors and demons in the game, and like in any battle royale you'll have to try and be the last person standing. The mode features up to 40 players, all facing off against one another, taking each other out with whatever weapons you can scrounge up.

You do have the option to gather up your loot as you explore the field, or alternatively you can try to take down elite or boss NPCs through special events. Once you wrap up a round, you can progress one of four Splatter Royale skill trees, Assassin, Butcher, Commando, or Marksman.

With this update comes some new DLC too, the Immortal Power bundle. This new bundle comes with a new survivor, Ruby Knowby, originally featured in Ash vs Evil Dead, with Lucy Lawless reprising her role as the character. Ruby can regenerate her health due to being a Dark One, as well as increase her possession resistance, and give her weapons a damage boost. On top of that, she can "consume souls to make her aura stronger and charge her unique ability, triggering a deadly blast that damages evil units within range and heals nearby Survivors," according to a press release.

This bundle also comes with a Scourge of Evil outfit for Kelly, a Fish 'n' Chips outfit for Pablo, an Ash vs Evil Dead Party Animal outfit, and a King of the White Frost outfit for the Puppeteer Demon class.

VG247 gave Evil Dead: The Game a 4/5 in its review, noting that it's a good time, "but it truly lets itself down by not having basic accessibility settings available to players."