Elden Ring issue finds save data not being saved correctly to the Steam Cloud

Bandai Namco has issued a warning for Elden Ring players on PC.

Apparently, there is an issue where save data is not being saved correctly to the Steam Cloud under certain conditions.

According to the company, if this happens, you will see an error message at game launch, stating that your local save files conflict with the ones stored in the Steam Cloud.

Should this happen to you, be sure to carefully check the last update date and time of each save. Then, you can select the saved data you want to keep and complete the synchronization.

To load the save file from the Cloud, Select 'Download to this machine' to the right of 'Cloud Files'. To load your local save file, Select 'Upload to the Steam Cloud' to the right of 'Local files'. The "Cloud Files" are saved data uploaded from your local machine at the time and date indicated in the "Last update" section.

Bandai Namco recommends you back up your local save data elsewhere, in case you unintentionally overwrite your computer's local save data with old save data left in the cloud, which is due to an operational error.

The issue is currently being worked on.

