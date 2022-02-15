Dying Light 2's first free DLC brings Peacekeeper-inspired duds for Aiden

Techland has released the first set of DLC for Dying Light 2, and it's a set of clothing for Aiden.

The set is available through TechlandGG, and includes a Peacekeepers-inspired jacket, cargo pants, and high-tops.

There's more Factions DLC coming, and in March, you can expect a new set of challenges. April will see a series of events revolving around the mutated infected, the second set of challenges in May, and the first story DLC is scheduled for June.

Stating previously there would be at least five years worth of post-release content, looking past June 2022, you can expect a second story DLC, new weapons and enemies, new stories and events, and new free and paid DLC.

A patch was recently released for the game and it adds additional video settings, applies fixes for crashing, touhces on stability, fixes black screen issues, and more.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch as a cloud version.

If you plan on picking it up for PC, here are the requirements. And if you are wondering how long the game is, well, that will depend upon how much of a completionist you are. And, if you are just getting started, be sure to check out our Dying Light 2 guide for some tips.