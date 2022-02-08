All Dying Light 2 safe codes and where to find each safe

Dying Light 2 safe codes are tough riddles to crack, but with treasure that’s usually worth the trouble.

Some contain collectibles, and others valuable weapons, but you’ll also find inhibitors in quite a few of Villedor’s safes. Here’s where to look.

What are all Dying Light 2 safe codes and safe locations?

Below you’ll find all the safe codes we’ve uncovered so far, safe locations, and where to find the codes themselves if you want them in your collectibles tab. If that’s not a concern, you can open the safes as long as you know the code. The actual bit of paper with the code written on it is unnecessary.

Bazaar Tower safe code

This safe is in the belfry of the Bazaar cathedral in Trinity. The note with the code is next to the safe, and it asks you to do a bit of basic math: 5 x 100 + 15 - 5. If you don’t feel like tickling the little gray cells, the answer is 5 1 0.

Open the safe, and you’ll find a tape inside.

Nightrunner’s Hideout safe code

The Nightrunner’s Hideout is in a building under construction in Houndfield. Clamber up to the back room, and shove the cabinet aside to find the actual Nightrunner’s safe place. Power the generator on, and grab the safe code note from nearby.

The code is: 1 0 1

This one has an Inhibitor, so it’s definitely worth picking up.

Moonshine safe code

If you agreed to help Jack and Joe at the Water Tower, you’ll run into them later in the game on the PK Floating Fortress and start the Moonshine side quest. They ask you to retrieve some moonshine from a safe in the Water Tower, so fast travel back to Horseshoe, climb the tower, and enter this code:

14 9 2

The First Biomarker safe code

The First Biomarker quest requires you to open a safe, but the code is wrapped in a riddle.

It’s: 9 7 3

Enter that, grab the Biomarker, and head back to the questgiver.

Downtown Bandit Camp safe code

The Downtown bandit camp has a safe with an Inhibitor inside. Clear out the bandits – make sure you’ve got some good weapons on you for this – and then find the safe inside the abandoned building.

The code is: 3 1 3

Treasure Hunt safe code

This one becomes available after you finish The Deserter quest from the floating PK fortress. Head to the basement of the Muddy Waters water tower, and put this code in the safe:

3 21 67

Broadcast safe code

This one is in the Electrical Station in the Garrison area, and you’ll be here during the Broadcast main story mission.

The code is: 3 1 4

And you’ll get an Inhibitor.

That’s it for all the Dying Light 2 safe codes, but make sure to check out our other Dying Light 2 guides for more help.