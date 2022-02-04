Running from rooftop to rooftop is the best way to get around in Dying Light 2, but sometimes you just want to fast travel.

However, fast travel isn’t available from the start of the game, and there are some hoops you need to jump through to unlock it once it is.

Here’s everything you need to know.

How do you fast travel in Dying Light 2?

To fast travel in Dying Light 2, you need to clear Metro Stations of either bandits or infected to unlock that location.

Then from the map, you can hover over the metro station and hold down the button prompt to quickly transport yourself there.

Fast travel becomes available from when you reach the Central Loop.

When you first make your way from Old Villedor to the Central Loop, you unlock the Metro Station the PKs were using in Old Villedor as a fast travel point.

As soon as you get control of Aiden in the Central Loop, it’s advisable to unlock the Metro Station at the base of the Fish Eye Canteen so you have a way to quickly return to this common location.

There are Metro Stations in the immediate vicinity of many of Dying Light 2’s main locations like the PK stronghold on The Wharf and The Bazaar.

However, despite the ubiquity of these Metro Stations throughout the city, you can quite happily just get away with using those two - the Fish Eye and Tunnel - then run and glide to where you need to go.

Make sure you do have a fast travel point in both zones on the map however, since some players have reported that if you return to Old Villedor before you unlock a Central Loop Metro Station, you can get pretty stuck without an easy way to get back to where you need to be.

For more on the best ways to experience Villedor, here is our full Dying Light 2 guide.