Dying Light 2 GRE Quarantine Locations - How do you complete GRE Facilities?

In Dying Light 2, GRE Quarantine Facilities are dangerous treasure troves of pre-fall tech and resources ready to be plundered by anyone brave or stupid enough to explore them.

They can be quite straightforward once you know what you’re doing, but there are a few confusing and unexplained elements that need reiterating.

First we’ll go over the basic formula for how to complete GRE Quarantine Facilities in Dying Light 2, then the different things you find there, before listing the locations so you can visit them all.

Remember, you can only enter GRE Quarantine Facilities at night when the density of zombies inside is lower. Although I would recommend trying to go into one during the day once, because it is quite funny.

Quarantine Facilities are generally made up of 3 floors, the first 2 contain 1 inhibitor, and the final floor contains 2 in the same box.

The first two floors will be a walk-through stealth puzzle, while the last floor will be a more pulse-pounding pass through a nest of more alert zombies.

How do you complete GRE Quarantine Facilities in Dying Light 2?

When you drop into a GRE Quarantine Facility, head down the stairs next to you and you will find an illuminated door in front of you.

Open it with your GRE key and you’ll be in the first area.

It’s not very clear, but the basic thing you need to do in all GRE Facilities is follow the lit up cable along the floor. Stick to this path, and you won’t go far wrong.

Your goal is to reach the locked laboratories that house inhibitor boxes.

The first problem you might encounter is the first door you come across is “locked from the other side”.

To get inside, you will need to find the second door - usually on a different side of the office - which you can lockpick to open.

Each floor in a GRE Facility will probably have at least one roaming alert zombie ready to spoil your day. You can either sneak past or fight all the zombies on that floor - the latter is probably easier and more fun.

Once you have broken into the lab, grab the loot box and continue following the cable along the floor.

At the other end of the floor, you will find an elevator shaft you can climb down to the next puzzle.

Repeat the process on the second floor, then when you descend to the final floor, you’ll find a different challenge ahead.

You will likely find a much larger group of zombies and alert zombies, which you will need to use ceiling lights and high surfaces to sneak past to advance.

Then lockpick the final door, where you’ll be able to grab 2 inhibitors.

You can then make an escape to the ground floor outside.

What can you find inside GRE Quarantine Facilities?

Outside of the 4 inhibitors per Facility, there are plenty of crafting resources like Pigments and Valuables like Antibiotics.

The glowing rooms you find are chemical zones. Stock up on inhalers and UV shrooms, because your immunity to darkness will wane quickly inside.

In these rooms, you will find lockboxes which contain rare and unique rarity valuables, as well as a piece of equipment like a weapon or armour piece.

Lockpick boxes are usually worth your time to open, and help you build up money and grab good equipment.

Where are all of the GRE Quarantine Facility locations?

You can find multiple Quarantine Facilities around Villedor in different sections of the map. We've marked them in the screenshots below:

Horseshoe GRE Quarantine Facility

Downtown GRE Quarantine Facility

The Wharf GRE Quarantine Facility

Saint Paul's GRE Quarantine Facility

Houndfield GRE Quarantine Facility

Lower Dam Ayre GRE Quarantine Facility

There's so much more to discover in Villedor