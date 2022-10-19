Disney Dreamlight Valley’s first free major content update, Scar’s Kingdom, is now live

To follow up to our rather fruitful article on exactly why Disney Dreamlight Valley is evil, which goes into great depth as to why Scar has more in common with a nazi than he does with Goofy, Gameloft has announced Scar’s arrival in the game.

Catch the trailer for this major content update right here.

‘Scar’s Kingdom’ is Disney Dreamlight Valley’s first free major content update and is also joined by the game’s next Star Path season, which is available to Founder’s Pack Owners. The free update itself focuses on the biome of Sunlit Plateau, where sunbirds and bromeliads are aplenty, and will see Disney’s most notorious villain, The Lion King’s Scar, prowling the valley.

“Bringing Scar into the ongoing story of Dreamlight Valley and giving players a chance to embrace their 'bad' sides, while diving into this unique world filled with brand-new twists should be welcoming to even the most heroic of fans, and we can’t wait for players to hop in,” says game director, Nicholas Mainville.

Scar’s kingdom, if he should even really be allowed to call it that, is in peril. The Pillar of Nurturing, the key to keeping Sunlit Plateau as glorious as it is, has been affected by dark magic. As a result, it’s down to you to reluctantly team up with the usurper to help him claim back the Plateau.

As for the upcoming Star Path season, Gameloft is gearing players up for Halloween. There’ll be items inspired by Alice in Wonderland, Sleeping Beauty, Snow White, and Hercules available. To unlock all the latest cosmetics, players will need to befriend iconic villains across Disney Dreamlight Valley, clear their territories of Night Thorns, and more.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is currently in Early Access, but free content will continue being rolled out on a regular basis. If you find yourself in need of help for any reason, we've also a whole host of Disney Dreamlight Valley guides to help you get started.