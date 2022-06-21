Diablo Immortal Barbarian Build: Best skills, gems, and legendary gear for PvE and PvP

If you’ve decided to take the plunge and get into Diablo Immortal, you’ll likely be looking to find the best Barbarian build if you’ve got a taste for jumping into the thick of fights and swinging your axes around. No judgement here! Some people like the simpler things in life.

To help you make your muscle-bound character as strong as possible, we’ve picked out the best skills, legendary gear and set pieces, as well as legendary gems for both PvE and PvP minded players.

Diablo Immortal: Best Barbarian PvE Build

When it comes to Barbarians in PvE content, their biggest strength comes when clearing out vast numbers of enemies at once with powerful AOE abilities. As such, our build is focused on enhancing the Barbarian’s damage in these situations, picking skills that can best clear out large packs, legendary and set items that further compliment those skills, and gems that take an already solid foundation over the edge.

Barbarian PvE Stat focus

When it comes to Barbarians, you’ll want to focus on stats in the following order, with those at the top being the most important:

Strength

Vitality

Armour Penetration

Critical Hit Damage

Critical Hit Chance

Best Barbarian PvE skills

When it comes to our Barbarian PvE build, you’ll want to take the following skills:

Lacerate

Cleave

Whirlwind

Demoralise

Sprint

Cleave is a great skill to use throughout the game, regardless of what you're doing.

Lacerate acts as a brilliant basic source of damage due to the bleed application and ability to self heal for a portion of the damage dealt. A great filler attack while you wait for cooldowns.

Cleave is the real powerhouse of this build, able to deal enormous amounts of damage to enemies around you at regular intervals.

Whirlwind is another great filler attack, usable more often than not and able to help pull in packs of enemies with the right legendary gear.

Demoralise is a crucial ability in this build due to its ability to both damage nearby enemies while also weakening them thanks to certain legendary gear we take.

Finally, Sprint is your get out of jail free card and an important ability for moving between packs of enemies or running away for a quick heal.

Best Barbarian PvE Legendary and set items

Here are our picks for legendary weapons and armour for our Barbarian PvE build:

Head: Bestial Threat

Shoulders: Hatred’s Reach

Chest: The Gathering

Legs: Juggernaut’s Plan

Weapon 1: Svot’s Reach

Weapon 2: Virulent Fist

Starting with the most important pieces, Svot’s Reach, Virulent Fist, and Hatred’s Reach are the three most important pieces of legendary gear thanks to their enhancements to Cleave - the backbone of this build.

Bestial Threat, one of the legendary gear pieces you'll want to secure for this build.

Svot’s Reach is a main hand axe that allows reach to now hit enemies in a 360 degree angle around you, making it much easier to clear out packs of enemies and boosting your damage significantly granted you’ve positioned correctly.

Virulent Fist is an off hand sword that is equally important, causing enemies killed by Cleave to explode, dealing additional damage to nearby enemies. This makes Cleave an excellent finisher following a Whirlwind, as it can cause chain reactions that wipe out waves of enemies in now time.

Hatred’s Reach is simple but a nice touch for this build, boosting the range of Cleave by 20%. This means, in more hectic PvE content when enemies swarm all around you, AOE clearing can be done more efficiently. In combination with the two previous legendaries, it leads to some staggering results.

Bestial Threat is quite useful, due to its boost to Demoralising Shout. It modifies the shout, immobilising and damaging all nearby enemies which can be incredibly useful as you gather them up (or if you need some breathing room).

The Gathering is what makes Whirlwind worth taking in this build, as it causes the attack to pull in enemies closer when hit. Without this, Whirlwind would pale in comparison to Cleave, but with The Gathering you can use it as a powerful tool when pilling up groups of enemies, while dealing a nice amount of constant damage in the process.

Finally, Juggernaut’s Plan is a nice option for when you need to use Sprint to get out of a tricky spot. While on the surface a modifier that causes the move to push enemies away seems counterintuitive to what the build is trying to accomplish, sometimes you do need to rush through packs of enemies for a quick heal or general reset.

As for item sets for your rings, neck, feet, waist and gloves. You’ll want to go out and collect the six-piece Issatar set. This set, when collected in full, provides the following bonuses:

2/6: Movement speed increases by 30% when an enemy is defeated. Lasts for two seconds.

4/6: Damage dealt increases by 2.5% for every 5% increase in movement speed. Stacks up to 25% at max.

6/6: Gain a 10% chance to gain a soul orb every time an enemy is defeated for 10 seconds. (Note that this cannot be used successively).

Best Barbarian PvE gems

As for legendary gems, you’ll want to get your hands on the following picks to make the most out of this build:

Blessing of the Worthy

Blood Soaked Jade

Chained Death

Fervent Fang

Power and Command

Berserker’s Eye

Berserker's Eye is a nice and easy gem to secure for all players.

Obviously, the higher ranking you can get these gems the better, but considering how much real world money it can take to do so, just try and focus on collecting them all if you want to get off to a good start.

Diablo Immortal: Best Barbarian PvP Build

For our Best Barbarian PvP build, we want to create an excellent tanky frontline character able to tank hits from plenty of other players who contesting an objective or simply causing havoc in the backlines. As such, every choice we make regarding skills, gear, and gems will play into the desire to stay alive for as long as possible!

Barbarian PvP Stat focus

When it comes to Barbarians in PvP, you’ll want to focus on stats in the following order, with those at the top being the most important:

Vitality

Strength

Armour Penetration

Critical Hit Damage

Critical Hit Chance

Best Barbarian PvP skills

In terms of skills, we’ve picked the following abilities in order to keep our Barbarian alive and kicking in hectic PvP matches:

Frenzy

Chain Spear

Whirlwind

Sprint

Undying Rage

If nothing else, Whirlwind is one of the funnest skills in the game regardless of what content you're doing.

Frenzy as a basic attack skill is perfect for this build, as it allows you to continuously attack with powerful melee strikes which get faster and faster the more you use it. As such, it’s a great source of filler damage while your cooldowns are still coming up!

Chain Spear is a great CC ability, allowing you to pull enemies close to you where you can better be a nuisance. Also, if used smartly, you can use it to pull players off objectives.

Whirlwind is another great ability for a tanky Barbarian, as you can keep dealing damage while pursuing fleeing enemies. This active damage makes you an annoying threat that other players will struggle to peel off.

Sprint is a great gap closer, letting you rush onto important objectives and dangerous enemies in mere moments. Use to to reposition, and to close the distance on ranged opponents.

Finally, Undying Rage is the backbone of this build. The ability to prevent death for a short amount of time, while restoring a significant amount of damage dealt as health back is crucial to keep you in the fight.

Best Barbarian PvP Legendary and set items

Here are our picks for legendary weapons and armour for our Barbarian PvP build:

Head: Second Breath

Shoulders: Broken Grasp

Chest: The Gathering

Legs: Swiftwing

Weapon 1: Eager Maelstrom

Weapon 2: Obin’s Many Fingers

The Gathering, one of the legendaries core to this build, is one of the best Barbarian legendary gear pieces in the game.

Those with keen eyes may have noticed lots of legendaries affecting Sprint listed above, and that’s for good reason! The ability to speed yourself and your team up is crucial for catching out enemies, pushing objectives, and overall performing well.

Second Breath is the first legendary gear piece that pushes towards this. It Increases your Sprint duration significantly, meaning you can run for longer. Simple, but very useful.

Swiftwing goes on your legs, and provides a super important boon to your entire team when equipped. It means your Sprint can increase the movement speed of nearby allies - great for a quick push or when regrouping.

Broken Grasp also fits the bill for Sprint-related legendaries, but provides some much-needed survivability too! It provides a healthy amount of dodge chance when you use Sprint, meaning you can make it up close and personal to other players without worrying about your kneecaps being broken on approach.

We also have legendaries linked to offensive abilities of course. Obin’s Many Fingers throws out two additional spears with Chain Throw - making it easier to snag and lock down an unsuspecting enemy player for a quick kill.

Our final two legendaries are all about Whirlwind - which acts as our primary source of up close damage when off cooldown. First we have Eager Maelstrom, which increases the radius of Whirlwind while slowing you down a little. This means you can damage a larger group of enemies if stacked at the cost of a mobility.

That mobility is made less important however thanks to The Gathering, which pulls in enemies hit by Whirlwind. This means as long as you can hit an enemy with the ability once, it’ll be very hard to get out.

When it comes to item sets for rings, neck, feet, waist and gloves. You’ll want to go out and collect the six-piece Grace of the Flagellant set. This set, when collected in full, provides the following bonuses which are all great for your Whirlwind-focused damage output:

2/6: Persistent Ground, Channelled, and Continual Damage are all increased by 15%

4/6: Deals additional damage to enemies after 5 successive hits.

6/6: 4% chance to summon lightning when damaging an enemy. Lightning will damage and stun enemies for 2 seconds upon hitting.

Best Barbarian PvP gems

As for legendary gems, you’ll want to get your hands on the following picks to make the most out of this build:

Blessing of the Worthy

Blood Soaked Jade

Chained Death

Fervent Fang

Power and Command

Trickshot Gem

The Trickshot gem is a nice touch for this Whirlwind-focused build.

