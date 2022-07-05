Diablo Immortal best Crusader Build for PvE and PvP

Diablo Immortal offers a decent selection of classes for you to take control of and smash your way through Sanctuary with.- the most daunting of which may be the Crusader. This class mixes devastating melee damage with unflinching holy prowess.

To help you make your armoured powerhouse a dominating presence, we’ve picked out the best skills, legendary gear and set pieces, as well as legendary gems for both PvE and PvPplayers.

Diablo Immortal: Best Crusader PvE Build

This build is for those with a taste for demon hunting.

For this PvE build, we’re setting up the Crusader as a supportive character able to enhance the capabilities of other players in PvE content. While obviously not ideal when used in solo content and levelling, this build comes into its own when doing raids, dungeons, and other cooperative endeavours..

Crusader PvE Stat focus

When it comes to Crusaders, you’ll want to focus on stats in the following order, with those at the top being the most important:

Strength

Vitality

Fortitude

Critical Hit Damage

Critical Hit Chance

Best Crusader PvE skills

When it comes to our Crusader PvE build, you’ll want to take the following skills:

Sacred Fire

Conjuration of Light

Holy Banner

Spinning Shield

Falling Sword

Sacred Fire is your filler DPS ability that deals a decent amount of damage to enemies in melee range, used only when other abilities are on cooldown.

Conjuration of Light is a defensive ability that makes yourself and allies immune for a limited amount of time - crucial when friends are about to be clapped by massive damage or against AOE attacks.

Spinning Shield is another offensive ranged attack, pulling enemies into melee range which can help position enemies better for dedicated AOE damage dealers in your party.

Holy Banner is the keystone ability in this build. Increasing the critical strike chance of allies nearby to 100%, while decreasing their critical strike damage. This allows your party to deal a huge amount of damage within a burst window.

Finally, Falling Sword is an AOE damage ability that deals consistent damage to enemies in a specific area for a set amount of time. Great at clearing out enemies and assisting in your party’s overall damage.

Best Crusader PvE Legendary and set items

Here are our picks for legendary weapons and armour for our Crusader PvE build:

Head: Arrowkeeper

Shoulders: Wind-Blessed Pauldrons

Chest: Inhumed Plate

Legs: Leggings of the Consigner

Weapon 1: Proof from On High

Weapon 2: Sinkhole Cross

Arrowkeeper allows you to bring the buff provided by Holy Banner with you as you move, which means you can make sure you and your party continue to benefit from the buff provided if they have to reposition.

Wind-Blessed Pauldrons increase the duration of Conjuration of Light by 30%, generally enhancing the defensive merit of the skill and keeping your allies safe for longer.

Inhumed Plate further increases the duration of Conjuration of Light, and protects you and your allies within a larger area. This in combination with the Wind-Blessed Pauldrons make the skill immensely valuable.

But it gets better - Legging of the Consigner provides a %health shield to allies once Conjuration of Light expires, depending on how much damage they deal during the abilities’ duration. This means that even once the invulnerability runs out, you’re still protecting your team.

The main-hand weapon - Proof From on High - provides some much-needed crowd control. Enemies hit by Falling Sword are chained to their location when hit, but can be dragged to you on skill re-activation.

Finally, Sinkhole Cross causes your Spinning Shield to hover in a chosen location. Enemies in this location are slowed when hit, allowing you to slow the progression of incoming enemies, as well as holding enemies in the same location for longer.

As for item sets for your rings, neck, feet, waist and gloves. You’ll want to go out and collect the Grace of the Flagellant set. This set, when collected in full, provides the following bonuses:

2/6: Persistent Ground, Channeled, and Continual Damage are all increased by 15%.

4/6: Deals additional damage to enemies after 5 successive hits..

6/6: 4% chance to summon lightning when damaging an enemy. Lightning will damage and stun enemies for 2 seconds upon hitting.

Best Crusader PvE gems

As for legendary gems, you’ll want to get your hands on the following picks to make the most out of this build:

Bottled Hope

Fervent Fang

Unity Crystal

Power and Command

Everlasting Torment

Respite Stone

Obviously, the higher ranking you can get these gems the better, but considering how much real world money it can take to do so, just try and focus on collecting them all if you want to get off to a good start.

Diablo Immortal: Best Crusader PvP Build

If you'd rather take the fight to other players, this build is for you!

For our Best Crusader PvP build, we want to maximise the tankiness of the class so you can stay alive for as long as possible in tense fights. In addition, we are looking to place a strong emphasis on both mobility and AOE damage so you can lay down some serious pressure to objectives.

Crusader PvP Stat focus

When it comes to Crusaders in PvP, you’ll want to focus on stats in the following order, with those at the top being the most important:

Strength

Vitality

Fortitude

Critical Hit Damage

Critical Hit Chance

Best Crusader PvP skills

In terms of skills, we’ve picked the following abilities in order to keep our Crusader making a major impact in PvP matches:

Sacred Fire

Consecration

Condemn

Conjuration of Light

Draw and Quarter

Sacred fire is your standard filler attack, which with the help of certain legendary pieces of gear can deal substantial damage to multiple enemies at once.

Consecration is your go-to AOE attack for PvP, able to take over a large chunk of objective space with damaging holy ground. With the right legendaries we list later on, this becomes a skill that makes getting close to your a foolish venture..

Conjuration of Light is a must-have defensive skill, which allows you and your allies to survive a short amount of time damage-free. Great when getting into the thick of it with other players.

Condemn is a giant AOE explosion that erupts after a set amount of time. Alternatively it can be popped early, but this reduces the damage you deal. A great tool to burst down enemies who get too close.

Finally, Draw and Quarter is all about jumping on your horse for a short amount of time. The ability to get a sudden burst of speed, freeing yourself from slows in the process, is invaluable.

Best Crusader PvP Legendary and set items

Here are our picks for legendary weapons and armour for our Crusader PvP build:

Head: Many-eyed Aegis

Shoulders: Sivket’s Advantage

Chest: Iron Suzerain

Legs: Bladed Jambeau

Weapon 1: The Bristle

Weapon 2: Zaynula’s Last Hymn

Many-Eyed Aegis makes it so Consecration - your primary AOE attack - follows you around. As such, rather than placing it on the ground, you become the high-damage threat. This forces enemies to keep away from you, unless they want to take a wave of damage.

Sivket’s Advantage keeps you mobile by increasing the duration of Draw and Quarter significantly. This means you can chase down enemies better, rush down objectives faster, and overall increase performance.

Iron Suzerain helps keep enemies close where you can deal substantial damage, by making Condemn drag nearby enemies towards you. Crucial for staying on top of enemy players and keeping the damage up.

Bladed Jambeau modifies Draw and Quarter and turns your horse into a burning steed. This removes the usual enemy drag ability, but adds a burning ground behind you as you run. Great for area denial, and a substantial source of additional damage..

When it comes to weapons, you’ve The Bristle. This is the sole legendary enhancing Sacred Fire - causing it to send out waves of fire behind the initial target and turning it into a powerful AOE tool.

Lastly, you’ve got Zaynula’s Last Hymn. This adds a powerful slow to Consecration, which paired with Many-Eyed Aegis makes it incredibly difficult to get away from you. A must have.

When it comes to item sets for rings, neck, feet, waist and gloves. You’ll want to go out and collect the six-piece Issatar Imbued set. This set, when collected in full, provides the following bonuses which are all great for your Whirlwind-focused damage output:

2/6: Movement speed increases by 30% for 2 seconds every time an enemy is defeated

4/6: Damage dealt increases by 2.5% for every 5% increase in movement speed. Damage buff stacks up to 25%.

6/6: 10% chance to obtain a soul orb for 10 seconds every time an enemy is defeated. Cannot be used successively.

Best Crusader PvP gems

As for legendary gems, you’ll want to get your hands on the following picks to make the most out of this build:

Blessing of the Worthy

Blood Soaked Jade

Power and Command

Fervent Fang

Chained Death

Defiant Soul

Obviously, the higher ranking you can get these gems the better, but considering how much real world money it can take to do so, just try and focus on collecting them all if you want to get off to a good start.

