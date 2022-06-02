One of the most fun, but often most agonising decisions before you start any game is which character to pick, so here’s how to choose the best class in Diablo Immortal for your playstyle.

While you don’t get a huge amount of information from the game itself, each class in Diablo Immortal has a varied range of skills and abilities that synergize differently depending on how you want to play.

Solo players need a singularly powerful class that can hold their own without backup and have either good survivability or something to distract the enemy.

Players looking to join up with friends however can sacrifice some raw power in exchange for buffing skills that increase the effectiveness of their entire party.

While PvP players will need a mix of everything, since they need to be able to dish out enough damage to wear out an opponent but also roll with the punches enough to tank out some hits themselves.

We’ll go through each playstyle and list the best classes in Diablo Immortal for every archetype, so you can make the right decision when choosing your starting character.

Diablo Immortal Best Class: What is the best starting, solo and PvP class?

What is the best class for solo players in Diablo Immortal?

Necromancer

The Necromancer is easily the best class for solo players in Diablo Immortal and is a great choice for beginners in general.

This is because of the Necromancer’s powerful starting ability, Command Skeletons, which summons 2 hardy, bony buddies to aid you in battle. While they don’t deal a whole lot of damage by themselves to begin with, they do the all-important job of drawing aggro away from your character, giving you the breathing room you need to cast your other abilities away from harm.

Your skeleton friends aren’t just useful when mowing through regular mobs either, since they also draw the ire of bosses and big baddies. As you progress through the game the skill upgrades to summon even more skeletons, while other minions - like Skeleton Mages and Golems - unlock later on as well.

When you team this with the Necromancer’s solid, wide-reaching and explosive moveset that’s good at dealing with crowds, you have a great all-round class which is a lot of fun to play with.

Even early on you have access to some good combos where you stun foes with ground-shattering spikes, then explode their fallen corpses to deal area-of-effect damage to any unlucky enough to still be alive.

Plus that’s not even mentioning the aesthetics of the character, who stomps around the dark fantasy world of Diablo Immortal looking like more of a bone daddy than Jack Skellington.

Demon Hunter

Continuing the dark fantasy theme, the crossbow-wielding Demon Hunter is sure to be another intriguing class choice for would-be adventurers.

It’s essentially the high-damage class, which makes up for its squishiness by dropping everything in their path before it can get anywhere close.

Their classic Multishot ability is available right from the start of the game, getting the offensive focus off to an early start. Then as you progress through the levels you also get access to the Sentry ability that summons auto-firing turrets that deal with crowds of enemies for you while you continue to mow everything else down.

If you want to melt even the biggest baddies with huge damage numbers, then the Demon Hunter is the best Diablo Immortal class for you.

Barbarian

However, if you would rather be in the thick of battle than lobbing projectiles from afar, then the Barbarian is the solo class in Diablo Immortal for you.

From their iconic Windmill skill onward they have great damage output, as well as good survivability since every third primary attack restores some of their health. Team this with great crowd-control skills and you’ve got a force to be reckoned with even when surrounded by ghouls.

The only shame with the Barbarian is that when playing solo you have to pack away a lot of their brilliant party buffs. But if there’s even an inkling you might want to join up with other players at some point in the future, then you could see this as a versatile benefit.

What are the best classes for party players in Diablo Immortal?

Crusader

Despite having lower damage output than the other melee classes, the Crusader is the teammate everyone wants to have around, making them probably the best party class in Diablo Immortal.

Their signature ability sees them hop onto a giant horse, stunning enemies, increasing their speed and generally being a boss, but it’s the incredible buff skills at higher levels that make them a must-have in any team.

Holy Banner grants huge damage boosts to your whole team, while Conjuration of Light unlocked at level 50 literally makes you and your friends invulnerable to damage for a few seconds.

Barbarian

As we mentioned in the solo section, the Barbarian isn’t just a meat-headed brute who’s only useful to themselves. Their Sprint and Demoralize skills can be upgraded to grant extremely useful buffs to your entire party, making them a very useful addition to any roster.

What’s more, their proactive approach can help to take the heat off of squishier buddies, especially the Wizard and Demon Hunter, while they rip through enemies untouched.

Wizard

Despite the undoubted power of the Wizard’s skillset, they’re liable to get overrun on their own due to the time it takes to wind up their abilities. However, with a teammate or 2 to draw away the aggro, they’re free to rain devastating magic down on even the most difficult enemies.

Learn to combo their channeling and zoning abilities while pumping out big, wide-reaching damage and you’ll be a good teammate.

What is the best PvP class in Diablo Immortal?

Monk

The blistering skill combinations only the Monk class can pull off really come to life in PvP where they can time their strikes and rush people down like nothing else.

Crusader

With its weighty survivability, invulnerability and decent damage, everything that makes the Crusader a strong teammate also turns them into a powerful adversary when it comes to PvP.

Barbarian

You might have noticed that the Barbarian features in every one of these three sections. That’s because it’s a great all-around class with a varied and powerful skill set, so why wouldn’t that transfer to PvP as well.

As the old meme says, “spin to win”!

Once you’ve picked your class, you’ll need to know about the Diablo Immortal’s Legendary Gems and Runes to make the most of their abilities.

But to get them you’ll be spending a lot of time at the Elder Rift considering Legendary Crests.