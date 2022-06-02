Diablo Immortal Gems & Runes Guide | How to get Legendary Gems

To get most out of your equipment in Diablo Immortal, you need to slot the best Legendary Gems into their sockets.

Legendary Gems are hugely powerful, transferable buffs which give massive bonuses to your character’s stats or grant them new, devastating abilities.

While there are plenty to get your hands on and there’s sure to be a rich metagame tweaking the perfect set up, adding them to your inventory is no easy feat.

You can buy Legendary Gems from other players using a dedicated system with its own currency, but there are a few other methods as well.

One of the easier ways is to craft them yourself using Runes, but it can be a complicated, confusing and intensive process.

So you know where to focus your efforts on your way to saving the world from evil, here’s everything you need to know about Legendary Gems and Runes in Diablo Immortal.

What are gems in Diablo Immortal? Red, Blue, Yellow, Legendary Gems

Gems in Diablo Immortal are rare items that increase the strength of your character and their equipment. They can be easily split up into 2 categories: Legendary Gems and Red, Yellow and Blue Gems.

Legendary Gems are slotted into primary equipment - that’s your main weapon, off-hand equipment, shoulder, leg, body and helm. They give boosts to your combat rating and Resonance, which buffs all of your equipment’s attributes. The main point of them though is the unique special abilities they unlock.

Whichever one of the best classes in Diablo Immortal you've picked, these are vital to getting the most out of your gear.

Red, Yellow and Blue Gems are slotted into secondary equipment. This includes your neckwear, rings, gloves, boots and belt. They give minor buffs like extra health, damage, or penetration.

Ruby

Tourmaline

Citrine

Topaz

Sapphire

Aquamarine

How do I get more Legendary Gems in Diablo Immortal?

You can get Legendary Gems in Diablo Immortal from completing main story quests, daily login rewards, the auction house, opening the Elder Rift with a Legendary Crest and by crafting them yourself using Runes.

As you would expect, the two easiest types of Legendary Gems to get in Diablo Immortal are the ones handed to you during the main story quests and the one you get for logging in 3 days in a row.

Aside from that, you can buy more from other players by spending Platinum - which is bought from the in-game shop using currency only purchasable with real-world money - at Wynton’s Grand Market in Rakkis Plaza in the southeast of Westmarch.

Wynton’s Grand Market is analogous to the Auction House in previous Diablo games where you can list your rare and valuable items up for sale to other players.

Also in Westmarch, you get a guaranteed Legendary Gem if you open and complete the Elder Rift with a Legendary Crest - which we have a full guide page for. These are primarily bought for real money, but can be very rarely obtained in-game as well. You also have a very small chance for one to drop from a Rare Crest too.

Finally, the cheapest way to get Legendary Gems in-game in Diablo Immortal is to craft them using Runes.

What are Runes in Diablo Immortal?

Runes in Diablo Immortal are magical stones that can be combined to craft Legendary Gems.

There is a dizzying array of them to collect and it can be very confusing to work out what you’ve got and how to spend them.

Runes are collected from the completing Elder Rift dungeons opened with at least a Rare Crest. You will receive random Runes at the end of the dungeon.

The simplest is the Fa Rune. Go to Seril the apprentice jeweller in Rakkis Plaza in Westmarch and you can use 7 Fa Runes to craft a 1-star Legendary Gem. A 2-star costs 28 Fa Runes, while a random Legendary Rune of upto 5-stars costs 22 Fa.

You can buy 1 Fa Rune from the Fading Ember merchant to the left of the Rifts in the Palace Courtyard for 18 Fading Ember. It doesn’t take more than a quick calculation to see that you’re going to need a lot of Fading Ember to craft Gems this way, so you’ll have to remember to collect some every day.

To craft specific Legendary Gems, you need to combine Ati Runes and different Rare Runes. Ati Runes are also collected from the Elder Rift, but you can also trade surplus runes at the Fading Ember merchant for more.

It’s just luck as to which Rare Runes you collect, so you just need to grind out dungeons until you have what you need.

Diablo Immortal Legendary Gems List

These are all of the Legendary Gems we’ve seen referenced so far in Diablo Immortal. We will continue to update the list as more are added and we learn their effects.

All Legendary Gems also increase your Resonance and Combat Rating in addition to these powers.