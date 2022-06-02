Diablo Immortal Elder Rift & Challenge Rift | Where to get Legendary Crests

The Elder Rift and Challenge Rift in Diablo Immortal are repeatable dungeons that reap powerful rewards. But to access them, you need Crests.

To make the most of the Elder Rift in general you will need special Legendary Crests, which are incredibly rare, unless you’re willing to open your wallet.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Rifts in Diablo Immortal, as well as where to get Legendary Crests.

Where are the Elder Rift and Challenge Rift in Diablo Immortal?

The Elder Rift and Challenge Rift are located in the Palace Courtyard area of northern Westmarch.

As you progress through the main story you will be taken there, but you can find both Rifts side-by-side in the middle of the square.

To the left-hand side of the Elder Rift and Challenge Rift you will find two important vendors: the Crest Merchant and the Fading Ember Ember Merchant. These two shopkeepers perform important roles and you will want to remember they’re there.

What is the Elder Rift in Diablo Immortal?

The Elder Rift is Diablo Immortal’s premier source of some of the game’s most powerful items: Legendary Gems. It’s also one of the places where you do the most dungeon-crawling.

When you enter the Elder Rift you fight through the generated dungeon with a specific task to complete, this can be things like “defeat enemies quickly”. As you fulfil the requirements of the task, a bar on the left-hand side of your screen will fill.

Once the bar is fully completed the Rift Guardian will appear. This is the boss enemy of the Elder Rift. Defeat them and the dungeon is completed!

The rewards you get for completing the Elder Rift vary depending on the kind of Crest you use to open the rift.

Opening the rift with no Crests will still yield good items, XP points and Fading Ember - a resource you can trade to the nearby merchant for Runes.

Adding a Rare Crest to the Elder Rift will add random Runes to your reward pool. Runes are used to craft Gems. There is also a very small chance to get a Legendary Gem from a Rare Crest.

Finally, adding a Legendary Crest to the Elder Rift will guarantee you a random Legendary Gem upon completion of the dungeon. Since they are so sought after, this is the top prize and worth setting your sights on.

However, Legendary Crests are very difficult to obtain without spending real money.

Where do I get more Legendary Crests in Diablo Immortal?

In Diablo Immortal you can get more Legendary Crests for the Elder Rift from the in-game real money item shop, the Crest Merchant next to the Rifts, and the Hilts Trader in the back corner of the Immortal Overlook in the top-right corner of Westmarch, next to the waypoint.

You also get 7 Legendary Crests in total across 30 days by buying the Boon of Plenty Battle Pass.

To buy Legendary Crests from the in-game shop or the Crest Merchant you have to pay with Eternal Orbs, a currency that costs real-world money.

However, at the Hilts Trader you can pay with the Hilts currency which is earned in-game. Hilts are earned either by buying the Battle Pass or through completing Conquest challenges and story Achievements in your player Codex.

For example, you get hilts for reaching a certain Combat Level with your character and by completing main story bosses.

You can then trade in 1600 Hilts for 1 Legendary Crest at the Immortal Overlook. There is a purchase limit of one Legendary Crest per month.

You can also buy 2 Rare Crests a day here for 300 Hilts each.

As you can see, you’re heavily incentivized to spend real money to get gems quickly. However, you can craft them in-game without paying by using Rare Crests to get Runes which can then be turned into gems.

We have more on how to do that in our Diablo Immortal Legendary Gems and Runes guide.

What is the Challenge Rift in Diablo Immortal?

The Challenge Rift is similar to the Elder Rift, but doesn’t need Crests to open.

Instead it has an increasingly difficult set of levels which give you a decent reward the first time you clear them.

Just like the Elder Rift, when you enter the Challenge Rift you get a specific task to complete within the dungeon. Then when you’ve fulfilled the requirements the Rift Guardian appears.

The rewards for the Challenge Rift dungeons are more based around gear. For your first clearance of each level you get “high quality items” that are better than what you currently have equipped, as well as Enigmatic Crystal.

Enigmatic Crystal is used to upgrade secondary equipment items, which includes things like belts, boots, gloves, rings and necklaces.

Now that you know about gear, here's a rundown of the best classes in Diablo Immortal for each playstyle.