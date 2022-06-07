Diablo Immortal: How to solve the 9 Lamps and Mirror Puzzles in the Lost Runes quest

As you make your way through the mysterious Library of Zoltun Kulle in Diablo Immortal, you need to find three lost runes to rekindle the magic at the temple’s core.

But grabbing each rune isn’t as simple as just tracking it down, you first have to solve two devious puzzles and defeat a mini-boss.

All in a day’s work for an adventurer, but the brain-teasers can be trickier than they first appear.

In case you’re stuck, here is how to solve the 9 lamps and mirror puzzle in Diablo Immortal.

How to solve the 9 lamps puzzle in Diablo Immortal

First, activate the 4 lamps in the corners of the square: the top right, top left, bottom left, and bottom right.

Next, activate the lamp in the middle of the square and you will have triggered all 9 lamps!

Over on the western side of the Library of Zoltun Kulle lies the first lost rune, but it’s guarded by one of Diablo Immortal’s only logic puzzles.

To solve it, you need to light 9 lamps without them turning off any of the others.

While it’s easy to get lost, it’s actually quite simple and you are probably overthinking it. Remember, if you go wrong, interact with the rune tower again to reset the puzzle.

All you need to do is light the lamps in the corners of the square, then the one in the middle.

How to get the second Lost Rune in Diablo Immortal

With the lamp rune back in its rightful place, next on your list is a quick boss battle behind you.

While this is relatively straightforward, the boss can deal high damage to squishier characters, so it’s advisable to quickly deal with the mobs it spawns so you can focus on dodging its attacks.

Rush down its health as fast as possible and the second Lost Rune is yours.

How to solve the Mirror Puzzle in Diablo Immortal

Finally, to claim the last rune, you need to go over to the right-hand side of the statue and enter a mirror dimension.

Inside, there’s a puzzle where you have to alter the trajectory of a light beam by bouncing it off of mirrors you can move.

Here is what to do:

First, push the mirror on the far left up 1 space.

Next, push the mirror behind it 1 space to the left.

Now push the 1st mirror you pushed down 2 spaces so it’s next to the other mirror like shown.

Then to complete the mirror puzzle, push the mirror in front of the floating rune down 2 spaces to get it out of the way. This lets the beams project into the rune.

Once you’ve slid the mirrors into the correct position, you have to defeat a few mobs, but the rune is soon yours.

Return to the Curator and you can continue your adventure in the Library of Zoltun Kulle.

There’s plenty more to see in Diablo Immortal, once you’ve picked the best class, you need Legendary Gems to get the best equipment. But for that you need Legendary Crests for the Elder Rift.