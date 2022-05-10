Call of Duty: Warzone - When does Operation Monarch go live?

Operation Monarch is just around the corner, the latest big event taking place in Call of Duty: Warzone PacificWarzone Pacific. In it, we’re due to see two legendary monsters show up on the shores of Caldera - KIng Kong and Godzilla! During this event, players will actually be able to take control of these monsters, using their abilities to wipe out the map using their distinct abilities.

If you’re excited for this event, we’ve got the exact date and time that Operation Monarch goes live across US and EU timezones so you can jump into the action as soon as possible.

Warzone Operation Monarch release date

Operation Monarch goes live May 11 across all regions, following a short update you’ll have to download before getting into the thick of it. Once you do download it, you’ll immediately be able to experience the new content present on Caldera, including the monstrous new guests to the tropical island.

Operation Monarch release time

Operation Monarch releases at the same time across all timezones. The local time that you can expect the update to go live can be found below:

Pacific Time : 9AM

: 9AM Eastern Time : 12PM

: 12PM British Summer Time : 5PM

: 5PM Central European Time: 6PM

Bear in mind you’ll have to download the new content coming with Operation Monarch, so make sure your download queue is clear so you can get that underway right away!

With that, you should know exactly when to sit down and prepare to take on both King Kong and Godzilla come May 11. For more Call of Duty Warzone content, check out our report on Ricochet Anti-Cheat making cheaters blind to other players, as well as our best Nikita loadout.