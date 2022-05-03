Best Warzone Nikita loadout - How to unlock the Nikita in Warzone Pacific?

The Nikita AVT assault rifle is one of the standout additions to Warzone Pacific Season 3, thanks in large part to the overall strength of the weapon tpe and the potential a new powerful competitor to the STG or Bren could do for the overall meta. A few days since the season’s launch, the gun seems solid if paired with the appropriate loadout.

As such, we’ve written up thai quick guide showcasing our best Nikita AVT Warzone loadout, including the perfect attachments, secondary weapons, perks and equipment you need to bring out the gun’s best performance on Caldera.

Best Warzone Pacific Nikita AVT

Best Nikita AVT Attachments

The Nikita AVT has some glaring issues, there’s no denying it. However, with the right attachments we can absolutely patch up some of those dodgy bits and bring this rifle up to snuff. It may not be the best of the best, but it can certainly hold it’s own if treated correctly.

Our build is as follows:

Muzzle : Mercury Silencer

: Mercury Silencer Barrel : ZAC 358mm Rapid

: ZAC 358mm Rapid Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Stock : ZAC Padded

: ZAC Padded Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Magazine : 6.5 Sakura 60 Round Drums

: 6.5 Sakura 60 Round Drums Ammo : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Polymer Grip

: Polymer Grip Perk 1 : Brace

: Brace Perk 2: Fully Loaded

There’s no use pretending this gun is something its not: A weapon that can compete with the best at long range AR fights, so instead we use attachments like the Mercury Silencer, M1941 Hand Stop, and Polymer grip to reduce recoil. While also embracing the fire rate, we build this weapon as a close range option that will instead compete against SMGs in up-close fights, while hopefully gaining the upper hands against other assault rifles when they stray too close.

You will see some familiar options here if you’ve taken a look at other meta loadouts. Lengthened rounds are the best options full stop, even in face-to-face fights since incendiary rounds got nerfed a while back. Fully Loaded is also critical to a gun that chews through ammo as fast as the Nikita, so be sure to bring that along too!

Best Nikita AVT secondary

Since we’ve kind of gone weird with our Nikita build, we need to fill a long-distance slot in our loadout. With Warzone Pacific season 3 taking a sledgehammer to sniper rifles, this is a good opportunity to bring along some of the heavier calibre rifles who’ve retained the ability to land one-shot kills. As such, we recommend bringing the HDR along for the ride. Our build for the HDR is as follows:

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Barrel : 26.9″ HDR Pro

: 26.9″ HDR Pro Laser : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Stock : Removed Stock

: Removed Stock Magazine: M1941 Hand Stop

Best Nikita AVT perks, tactical, and lethal equipment?

With a massive sniper as a secondary weapon, Overkill is a must. However, here are our picks for the other two perks.

Perk 1 : Double Time

: Double Time Perk 2 : Overkill

: Overkill Perk 3: Combat Scout

Your equipment is mostly a case of personal preference, however we’d recommend the classic throwing knife and health stim combo. The stim, aside from providing a near-instant boost to health, provides a cheeky speed boost which is invaluable in a tight spot. Throwing knives on the other hand are all about finishing enemies off, as they can be quickly thrown at downed enemies to save ammo you’ll surely need in future fights.

Warzone Pacific - How do you unlock the Nikita AVT?

To unlock the Nivita AVT, all you need to do is reach rank 31 on the Warzone Season 3 battle pass. You don’t need to pay for the premium pass either! All players, regardless of which pass they have, will be able to unlock this weapon once they climb 31 levels u the pass. Get grinding!