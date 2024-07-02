Want to play Zenless Zone Zero as soon as possible? You can get ahead of the queue on mobile and PC, but it’ll cost you on PS5

Zenless Zone Zero is nearly here, which means keen players can pre-load the game right now on their chosen platform. Whether it's PC, mobile, or PS5, you can skip the launch-day queue and get all the files ready to go so that you can jump into the action the moment servers go live. If this sounds like something you're keen on, we've got a breakdown on how to pre-load Zenless Zone Zero on PS5, PC, and Mobile.

While PC and mobile players will be able to pre-load the game for free, PS5 players will have to pay to do so (despite the game being free-to-play). Either way, we'll go through the process step-by-step so there's no room for error or confusion.

How to pre-load Zenless Zone Zero on PC

You can pre-load Zenless Zone Zero right now on PC. To do so, follow these steps:

Go on the Zenless Zone Zero website.

Click the download button, either on the top right of the website or on the big button at the big pulsing button at the bottom of the screen.

Download the Zenless Zone Zero installer.

Start up the Zenless Zone Zero installer to start downloading the game's official launcher.

When the launcher is downloaded, open it and click the yellow "get game" button. This will by default create a new folder on your stystem for the game, though you can move it to a different location if you prefer.

Begin the download.

Once you've finished this final download, the game will be ready to boot once the game launches properly on July 4.

How to pre-load Zenless Zone Zero on mobile

You can pre-load Zenless Zone Zero right now on mobile. To do so, follow these steps:

Go to your phone's store page, be it the Google Play Store, the Apple App store, or otherwise.

Tap on the search bar and enter "Zenless Zone Zero".

The game will pop up as a top result. Click the install button next to it.

Begin installation of Zenless Zone Zero.

Once downloaded, this should add the app to your phone's home screen. Once the game finally launches on July 4, you should be able to tap it, open up the game, and get right into it.

How to pre-load Zenless Zone Zero on PS5

If you want to pre-load Zenless Zone Zero on PS5, please note that there is a financial cost to doing so. If you don't feel like throwing money at a free-to-play game, you can always wait until July 4, at which point the game will be freely downloadable when it goes live. Nonetheless, if you do want to pre-load it, here's how you do so:

Go to the PlayStation Store page.

Either search "Zenless Zone Zero" manually, or click the Zenless Zone Zero button on the store's must see tab, if it's there.

You'll be directed to the Zenless Zone Zero store page. From there, you can pre-order the game for £9.49 or your regional equivalent.

Once you buy the game, you'll be prompted to start the download. Do so, and the game will begin downloading onto your system.

It's also worth noting that as the game is downloading, playing other games may pause the download, so it may be worth keeping your PS5 powered-on but untouched for the duration of the download.

Once the download it complete, you'll be ready to play Zenless Zone Zero when it launches on July 4!

With that, Zenless Zone Zero should be ready to go! Let us know what part of the game you're most keen on playing down below! If you want to find out how good the game is, you can read our review here!