Zenless Zone Zero might be coming to a city near you!

HoYoVerse has announced that Zenless Zone Zero will be popping up in various cities across the world in the days following the game's launch on July 4. There are 15 cities listed in total, though exact locations for some have yet to be locked in.

This was revealed via posts made across the game's various social media platforms. Titled the New Eridu City Tour, dates range from early July all the way up to August, so there's plenty of time to book a day off work and make your way down to your local event.

If you want to check and see if you're close to oen of these chosen cities, you can do so by looking through the post here.

Image credit: HoYoVerse

Now, we don't actually know what you'll be able to do at these events. In the past, these sorts of meet-ups have been a good way of seccuring some merch and pictures with cutouts, but that's about it. There's a darker and somewhat hilarious side to these events too, as occasionally some fans attempt to steal these game cutouts and rush out the door with them. This doesn't usually go so well for them, so we'd strongly recommend you don't try it.

If nothing else this marks us as currently being firmly in the Zenless Zone Zero hype cycle. With the game set to release in just under two weeks and millions of people pre-registering for the event, it's safe to assume we'll be seeing a lot of the game (online and in real life) for the foreseeable future.

Let us know if you'll be planning on checking out on of these events below!