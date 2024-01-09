Here’s how to stop Xbox banning your account for your lewd Baldur’s Gate 3 captures

Xbox has acknowledged the bans some Baldur's Gate 3 players on the platform have been receiving after recording some of the game’s steamier scenes, encouraging people to turn off the auto-upload feature in order to avoid the issue.

If you’re not familiar with the situation, a number of BG3 players on Xbox have reported receiving bans caused by the act of recording some of the moments of the game that happen to involve a bit of nudity (you know the ones). After Larian recently revealed that it was working with Microsoft to investigate the issue, the former has just issued some guidance for players regarding it.

In a Tweet, Xbox Support stated: “To provide clarity on Baldur's Gate 3 mature content enforcement actions, Xbox account suspensions are not automatic. Each clip is reviewed by a moderator and, if found in violation of our safety and content policies, actioned accordingly.”

It added that any suspensions dished out can be reversed following an appeal process “if action was taken in error”, with first-time offenders more likely to have their slap on the wrist revoked following a warning of sorts. As part of this slap on the wrist, the company says it’ll let players “how to avoid future issues”, which in this case means taking the step of manually turning off auto-upload when you’re planning to record something lewd.

If you want to take this step, as detailed here, you’ll need to: “press the Xbox button (on your controller) to open the guide, then go to Profile & system > Settings > Preferences > Capture & share > Automatically upload”. There you should find the means to toggle automatic uploading off.

— Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) January 8, 2024

Hopefully that’ll help you avoid getting sent to the naughty corner for trying to create a nice little home video of your Tav getting to know a certain druid. Meanwhile, Larian posted late last week that: “Players whose capture clips have been flagged on Xbox should now see their bans begin to lift.” It also suggested that toggling off mature content in-game is another way to avoid any future recording-based bans.

So, with a bit of luck, those who’ve already been hit with suspensions of this nature should be reinstated soon, if they haven’t been already.

While this fun has been going Baldur’s Gate 3 director Swen Vincke has been busy working on the first act of his next project, but sadly he won’t let slip what it is.