Good news cultured Tavs, Baldur's Gate 3's nudity recording bans on Xbox are being investigated

Larian Studios has revealed that it’s working with Microsoft to investigate why some Baldur's Gate 3 players on Xbox have seemingly been handed bans for the crime of recording their gameplay during some of the game’s more intimate moments.

If you’re out of the loop, despite the act of getting down and dirty - along with all of the romantic chats that can lead to it - having arguably played a part in why so many people have fallen in love with Larian’s RPG, it seems acts of voyeurism committed on Xbox have been causing issues. According to one Reddit user who experienced the problem, its cause looks to be a result of the nature of how Microsoft’s consoles handle gameplay recordings.

Now, Larian’s Director of Publishing, Michael Douse, has taken to Twitter with a tactfully-worded message for those who’ve been banished to horny jail. “We’ve seen the reports that some players got banned or otherwise faced issues on Xbox having uploaded screenshots/videos of their ‘gameplay content’,” he tweeted.

“We’re in discussion with Microsoft, and we’re looking into it. Annoying and uncool.”

If it wasn’t clear, the “gameplay content” being referred to almost certainly means all those clips you’ve taken of, say, a certain druid embracing his animalistic instincts in your character’s eager presence.

We've seen the reports that some players got banned or otherwise faced issues on Xbox having uploaded screenshots/videos of their 'gameplay content'. We're in discussion with Microsoft, and we're looking into it. Annoying and uncool. pic.twitter.com/FNviQnX8Oh — Very AFK (@Cromwelp) January 3, 2024

As pointed out by one reply to Douse’s post, this is hardly the only problem BG3’s Xbox port has run into so far, with ongoing save issues and a big pre-release back-and-forth about the difficulties of bringing split-screen co-op to Xbox Series S having both spawned a lot of tweets like this one from Larian and Xbox.

Responding to the user in question indicating they hope these teething issues haven’t impacted how people view the game, Douse said: “We focus solely on trying to ensure players are having a good time, no matter where they buy [the game]. So nah, not down, just busy.”

He also replied to one commenter who suggested that somehow disabling the fact Xbox consoles auto-upload recordings to servers in order to speed up the sharing process could be an easy solution by saying: “‘Simply just do X’ in game dev language is a meme. It’s not that simple.”

While recording your sexual liaisons might be a potential recipe for disaster on Xbox right now, a developer responsible for putting together the game’s romance quests has recently revealed that they approve of the steamy fan art and weird speedruns it’s spawned.