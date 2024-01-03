Be careful, recording Baldur's Gate 3's adult scenes on Xbox might net you a temporary ban

There's a non-zero chance that there's more of you out there so listen up: it seems that if you record any of the more titillating scenes from Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox, your account could get banned.

Before we press on, let's all agree to be mature here, ok? I've seen the fanart you've all been retweeting, so no judging the person on Reddit who got their account banned for recording some of the more intimate scenes in Baldur's Gate 3. As shared over on the game's subreddit by user Daddy-Vegas (great name), it appears that recording clips of "some naked camp time fun," as they put it, you can get a temporary ban on your account.

"Xbox, by default, uploads all recorded clips to the server for easy sharing," explains Daddy-Vegas in their Reddit post. "Each clip counted as a different infraction and got my account banned for a year. I'm hoping the appeals process fixes this, but as of now; I can't play any game that requires a network connection (Basically making all the money I put into MW3 over the last 6 months even more worthless)."

Daddy-Vegas also shared a screenshot showing the strikes, the first clip offering them a 3 days strike, the second clip bumping that up to 22 days, and then the third clip drastically increasing to 366 days, making it a year-long ban. If Xbox didn't want users recording such moments, it should just use a system similar to PlayStation, which blocks recording in certain scenes (though that is normally down to the developer). It seems a bit silly for someone to be banned for doing something the console lets you do without any restrictions.

Unfortunately for Daddy-Vegas, another user received a three day ban for the same thing, sharing that appealing didn't work for them. This isn't the only problem with playing Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox, as there are still some save issues that haven't been resolved, but there are workarounds at the very least.