Baldur's Gate 3 modders are delivering a "Wyll Cinematic Universe" to remedy "Larian's mistreatment" of the Blade of Frontiers

Baldur's Gate 3's Patch 7 and the huge array of other post-launch additions and tweaks Larain has made top the game - it's not quite done either - have fulfilled a lot of the things fans wished were in the base game, or wanted to be improved. However, some Wyll uber-fans don't reckon the studio did as much for him as it could have, with a couple of modders having now decided to try and rectify that themselves.

This isn't the first instance in the BG3 community of folks taking stock of the situation post Patch 7 and wishing that Larian had done more with an aspect of the game they love. Just the other week, a bunch of Durge mains started petitioning the developer to revamp some companion reactions to key scenes for them.

In the case of the Wyll stans, a pair of modders with the handles Magnetuning and Aimryax have elected to go the DIY approach to getting more of what they want in the game, having started work on a project they've dubbed the "Wyll Cinematic Universe (WCU)". Basically, it'll be a series of mods that add to the amount of content that exists for those who opt to romance the Blade of Frontiers, or just want to spend more time with him.

The first bit of the project has just been released and it's 'Brightest Star - A New Act 3 Romance Scene For Wyll', a mod that does exactly what its name entails, with Magnetuning writing that the scene - which you can watch demoed below - has its own voice lines that are spliced together from those already in the game, "brings back [Wyll's] early access cuddle animation, and allows you to comfort him after a key story moment".

The scene is currently locked to the dock camp, and in order to get it, you'll need to have follow/have followed some specific courses of action in your playthrough that Magnetuning helpfully lays out in the mod's description.

This blurb also features an in-depth outline of the reasons Magnetuning and Aimryax have decided to work on this project. "The first reason is out of love for Wyll, as a wonderful character with a compelling narrative and a tender romance," the modders wrote, "The second, however, is a consequence of Larian's mistreatment and disregard of Wyll.

"Wyll has the least amount of content out of the six origins, amounting to roughly eight hours, second to Karlach, who has ten, and in contrast to Astarion, who has twelve hours’ worth of content. Not only is the disregard evident in the content disparity, but what was done after release.

"The game has been out for over a year, but this content disparity hasn't been addressed in any significant way, and Wyll continues to suffer major bugs, from missing captions in his Act 3 party banter, to improperly flagged companion reactions to his quest, and more. And Patch 7, while promising to address the bugs and add more for him, did very little to actually address the content disparity and the issues that affect him."

So, we'll have to see what other cool stuff the pair end up making, especially since Aimryax has suggested in a Reddit thread that they're considering reaching out to Wyll's actor Theo Liston about in order to see if he'd be open or able to do some paid voice work for it.