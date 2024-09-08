At more than 3m downloads in just over 24 hours after Baldur's Gate 3's Patch 7 dropped, you can probably say that the modding tools are popular

Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 7 finally added in mod support, and safe to say, it's quickly proven popular amongst players.

Modding Baldur's Gate 3 has been plenty popular so far, but it wasn't until this week's most recent patch that introduced mod support where it became a lot more feasible. And less than 24 hours after the patch went live, Larian Studios founder and Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke shared that more than a million mods had been installed. Just to be clear, there obviously aren't that many mods available, it's just the total count across all players installing mods, but it's an impressive and honestly slightly frightening figure. You all really were desperate to mod the game, huh?

Just a few hours after that though, ModDB and mod.io founder Scott Resimanis responded to Vincke to note that the game "just ticker over [three million] installs and accelerating," so I repeat, you all were desperate to mod the game, huh? The Mod Manager does make it a lot easier to install mods, so it's no wonder so many of them have been downloaded - you can only imagine how many have been installed since then.

Modding is pretty big - we had more than a million mods installed in less than 24 hours. — Swen Vincke @where? (@LarAtLarian) September 7, 2024

Alongside official mod support, some new evil endings have been added in that give "even darker conclusions to your most sinister playthroughs." Split screen co-op gameplay has also been revamped a touch, kind of working like the Lego games where when players get close together "the two halves of the screen will dynamically merge".

The update did provide some disappointment to some fans though over one particular character, and it's not available on Mac and console just yet, but it is still coming. Larian also later made sure to make clear to everyone that Patch 7 isn't the final update, and in particular that crossplay is on the way, so even if it takes a while, at some point you PC players will all your fancy mods will be able to play with your console-only buddies.