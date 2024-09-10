Following Patch 7, Baldur's Gate 3 Durge mains are urging Larian to revamp some key companion reactions before it moves on

Warning: Major Spoilers for Baldur's Gate 3 Dark Urge playthroughs lie ahead.

While Baldur's Gate 3's Patch 7 was beefier than Karlach if she took up olympic weightlifting, packing in a massive amount of additions, tweaks, and fixes, it seems there a still a few things players were hoping for which slipped through the cracks. The main one still bothering folk is how companions react to certain Dark Urge scenes, with some BG3ers now urging Larian to revamp this before it moves on from the game.

If you somehow missed Baldur's Gate 3's latest update arriving last week, you can check out what it includes here. Needless to say it's generally gone down well, especially those official modding tools, which modders are already doing plenty of interesting stuff with.

Following Patch 7's deployment, some players who enjoy taking the Redemption Durge path have headed to check out whether - along with adding in all of those new evil endings - Larian had changed the way companions react to your character's past relationship with Bhaal being revealed, and them being ressurected by Withers if they then resist the deity. It looks like the studio hasn't, at least not in the fashion these players had hoped.

As a result, fresh threads about this - which has been a talking point within the community on and off for a while now - have popped up on Reddit and Larian's official forums. "I'm opening this thread in hopes of gathering the necessary support and get Larian to listen to us regarding the improvements that Dark Urge's story needs before they finally abandon BG3 updates," a user with the handle Sarene writes in the forum post.

"It's clear that there is still a lot of reactivity missing from the companions in scenes that are extremely relevant to the story," they write, "Many of us have been disappointed to see that the climax scene of Resist Durge remains exactly the same after Patch 7. I honestly can't understand how this issue is being ignored, being that Durge is, along with Tav, the main character of the game, our own character. It feels very cold that in a key moment like that, our companions don't react at all, especially when our romance doesn't express anything after seeing us die in front of their eyes."

"There are many situations that could be improved by adding more dialogue and reactions, but at least I think the most important ones should be fixed somehow, otherwise it leaves Durge's story limping and feels somehow incomplete and sometimes this lack of reaction is so noticeable that the game immersion is broken," Sarene concludes, "It's a shame, since I think the background of Dark Urge is great and allows our character to be part of the story and make it so much richer."

It doesn't look like Larian has responded as of writing, so we'll have to see whether it does. With the studio having specified that it still has "a few more patches" to go post-Patch 7 and modders now having more tools to attempt to make changes to the game that folks want, there's still plenty of reason for these Durge stans to be hopeful.

Would you like to see Larian make these or any other additions or tweaks before it's done with BG3 updates? Let us know below.