You could say that the Rover is the guiding light of Wuthering Waves, but in the Repair the Lighthouse quest that takes on an even more literal meaning.

It's a relatively simple quest, but one that requires both a bit of puzzle-solving and decent mechanical skill, so here's what to do!

Wuthering Waves Repair the Lighthouse quest

Approach the lighthouse and speak to the infrastructure Division Member. He laments that he can’t restore power to the lighthouse, no matter how much he tries.

Apparently, the pylons that supply juice to the lighthouse need to be activated using physical force in sequential order within a time limit. That sounds a lot like whacking them with a sword, which the Rover can certainly do.

First, grab the battery with your levitator and slam it into the battery housing. You then need to rush along the exposed line, whacking each pylon as you would with a chest puzzle. If you're struggling to keep pace, mash or hold your dash button to build up speed, making use of your grappling hook for an airborn boost whenever you can.

At the top, with all of the pylons activated, climb the cliff next to the lighthouse and glide onto its upper level to hack the control panel.

After the short puzzle, my solution for which you can see in the screen above, you find some nearby coordinates of a supply cache left by stranded sailors. Look for the glowing node at the foot of the lighthouse, glide down and collect it.

When you do, you’re contacted by a historian who’s researching the lighthouses and the stories contained within them. They give you a new quest, Lost History, to come and meet them in Jinzhou.

With your shiny new rewards in hand, slink off towards your next adventure, whether that's a Secret Investigation or saving a cat!