When can you pull in Wuthering Waves and how to Wish

Wuthering Waves is finally here, and like any self-respecting gacha game, you can Wish for a chance at pulling one of a massive roster of collectable characters.

But when there are so many cool and lovable characters to choose from, the first question most people ask is when can you pull in Wuthering Waves?

The answer is almost immediately, but you will have to clear a few story missions before you can try your luck.

When can you start to pull in Wuthering Waves and how do you Wish?

You can start to pull in Wuthering Waves during Chapter 1 of the game’s main story.

You unlock the Wish store by playing through the Chapter 1 quest, First Resonance, until you have reached Jinzhou, received the tokens from City Hall, then made your way to Huaxu Academy and passed Baizhi’s physical examination.

After this you will get the tutorial on how to “Convene”, which is Wuthering Waves’ terminology for Wishes.

Press on the icon in the top-right of the screen, and you will bring up the store. You will then be able to spend any of the microtransaction currency, Astrite, you’ve gathered so far on Tide, which is the secondary currency used to spin for characters. If you’ve collected your pre-register rewards, you should have some Tide waiting for you, which is enough for 2 spins of 10 items.

It’s recommended that you jump into the “Novice Convene”, Utterance of Marvels, first. This is not only because it’s 20% during launch (meaning you get 10 items for the price of 8), but because you’re guaranteed to get a 5-star Resonator within your first 50 spins, rather than the first 80 in the other Convenes.

After this, you can then move onto the Event Convenes to try and get Jiyan, or stick with the Tidal Chorus to try and get those characters, but many of the 5-stars are the same.

Who did you get from your first spins? I got duplicates of Baizhi and Chixia, which is a bit of a RIP, but at least it’s progress on their Resonance Chain…

If you're short on materials check out our Wuthering Waves codes page for free Astrite and other goodies!