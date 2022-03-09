Best Warzone Vargo 52 loadout - How to unlock the Vargo 52 in Warzone Pacific?

If you're looking for the best Vargo 52 build following its release into Warzone earlier this week, you'll need to know what attachments, secondary weapon, perks and equipment to bring to both Caldera and Rebirth Island. The vargo 52 is looking like a real contender for a top 5 assault rifle among the stacked competition in Warzone, so it's absolutely worth picking it up if you're looking for a new powerhouse.

To help you get the most out of this new weapon, we’ve written up this guide to take you through how you should build and use the Vargo 52 so that you can have a blast jumping into Caldera or Rebirth Island.

Best Warzone Pacific Vargo 52

Best Vargo 52 Attachments

The idea for this build is to create a powerful short range gun aimed at dealing with enemies up close, with attachments that focus on hip fire accuracy and recoil control to make sure all our shots land in tense face to face firefights.

Our build is as follows:

Muzzle: GRU Suppresor

Barrel: 18.6″ Task Force

Laser: No Laser

Optic: Quickdot LED

Stock: No Stock

Underbarrel: Spetznaz Grip

Magazine: 45 RND Quick Mag

Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

What you get by using all of these attachments is a gun that can hold its own not only in those clutch gunfights where you end up inside the same building as other players, but also when you need to pick off enemeis at medium range. Be careful of the magazine size though, as missing too many shots could leave you out of bullets and out of luck.

Best Vargo 52 secondary

With this solid close range Vargo 52 as a core part of our loadout, we'll need a long range weapon to fill the weakspot left by having a gun purely built for intimate combat. As such, we recommend bring the Kar98k sniper rifle as your secondary. This is an amazing sniper able to pick off enemies at huge distances, granted you're packing the following attachments:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6"

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: Sniper Scope

Stock: FTAC Sport Comb

Underbarrel: Bipod

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tap e

e Perk: FMJ

Best Vargo 52 secondary perks, tactical, and lethal equipment?

Now that we've established the best weapons to use in a Vargo 52 build, the final major choice you'll have to make is what perks and equipment to take. In terms of the perks you'll want, we've picked out the following:

Perk 1 : Double Time

: Double Time Perk 2 : Overkill

: Overkill Perk 3: Combat Scout

If you’d rather a sidearm secondary, you can swap out Overkill for Ghost and you’re good to go!

As for tactical and lethal equipment, this is largely personal preference of course. That being said, we like to bring throwing knives and health stims with this loadout. Throwing Knives are great at finishing off downed enemies quickly, while health stims are brilliant when you're trying to dash into a building under fire, or trying to outrun the zone in a clutch situation.

Warzone Pacific - How do you unlock the Vargo 52?

If you own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, there are two in-game methods of earning yourself the Vargo 52. the first is through multiplayer matches, in which you need to deal over 1000 damage to enemies in 15 different multiplayer matches. Alternatively, you can go ahead and buy a Warzone bundle with the weapon featured as a blueprint.