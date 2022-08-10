Tower of Fantasy release time, date, and pre-load rewards explained

Tower of Fantasy looks like the hot new RPG coming out this year, bringing with it a massive open world and some nifty character customisation. Better yet, its release date is just around the corner!

Playable co-op, with a variety of unique characters for you to collect and play, those excited to jump in can thankfully pre load the title now ahead of its official release.

This page will take you through the Tower of Fantasy release time, as well as how to pre load the game and everything you have to look forward to once you’re playing it later this week.

Check out the recent gameplay trailer for Tower of Fantasy!

Tower of Fantasy release time and date

Tower of Fantasy is set to launch August 11, 2022. In the US, you’ll be able to play it late at night on August 10.

Tower of Fantasy is going ahead with a global release time across all continents later this week, so we’ve listed out the region-specific release times for you below.

: 3AM (BST): 4AM (CEST): 10PM (EDT): 7PM (PDT)

If your time zone isn’t featured above, you can check the main page of the official Tower of Fantasy website to see the global launch countdown clock on the home page.

How do you pre-load Tower of Fantasy?

To pre-load Tower of Fantasy prior to its launch, first head to the official website. Once you’re there, look just below the global countdown clock and you’ll see options to pre-load the game on Windows, iOS, and Android devices.

See circled section for pre-load options

Choose the option you desire, then start installation! On PC, you’ll download a mini launcher, will will allow you to choose a destination for the Tower of Fantasy client.

Download that, then hit the big yellow launch button to move along to the launcher proper! From here, you’ll need to register an account if you haven’t already, thankfully you can do that from the launcher by clicking on the register button. This will allow you to create an account in-client.

Once you’ve registered a new account or logged in, you’ll be moved to a larger client where the game can be downloaded. Simply click the big yellow download button to get the process started!

All you've got to do now is click download!

What can you expect with Tower of Fantasy?

Play with friends!

Tower of Fantasy is an open world live service RPG, with a selection of unique characters packing their own unique weapon you can unlock and play as. While it’s playable solo, you can team up with other players and take on monsters found across the world. If you’ve played Genshin Impact, you’re getting something similar here. A live service experience where character-based combat is at its core.

But there are some stark differences! For one, there’s an emphasis on character customisation in Tower of Fantasy. One of the first things you’ll do is create your own protagonist, picking out their hair style, eyes, clothes etc. This means you can head in with a character that suits you, rather than making due with the same protagonist as everyone else.

The world itself is a sci-fi one, featuring six regions each with their own futuristic aesthetic that you’ll be able to explore. While heading off into the wilderness, mounts will allow you to get around a tad faster. Why walk when you can jump into your own sci-fi car, or onto a robot horse?

There's plenty to explore.

Will you be checking out Tower of Fantasy later this week? Lae us know below!