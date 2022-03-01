Tiny Tina's Wonderlands walkthrough video features over 20 minutes of action-packed gameplay

Gearbox has released a gameplay walkthrough for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands alongside details on skill trees for all six classes.

In the 23 minute video, you get a fresh look at gameplay, and the walkthrough features two Fatemakers teaming up for some co-op action beneath the peaks of Mount Craw, an optional area within the game.

Additionally, the Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Game Guide has been updated with a full list of Class Feats, Action Skills, and passive Skill Tree abilities for all six classes. In the game, you will start your adventure by choosing a primary class, and eventually, you will earn a secondary class slot with the Multiclass system to create a hybridized character build.

Whether you're looking to research your build right away or want to get a general idea for which classes you'd like to combine, you should really check out the Class section of the Game Guide.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands releases March 25 across Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and PC via the Epic Games Store exclusively at launch, and on other PC digital storefronts later in 2022.