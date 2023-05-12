The Witcher's Project Sirius finds new life as development gets back on track

After restarting development earlier this year, CD Projekt Red's Witcher spin-off, Project Sirius, seems to be back on track.

Speaking in a financial call to investors (Eurogamer), the company said now that the upcoming title has a "new framework" in place, development has again commenced.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition | “Geralt & Ciri” Trailer

Back in March, CDPR said in a regulatory announcement, Project Sirius was in the process of being retooled after evaluating the scope and commercial potential of the original concept.

Sirius is the codename for the game currently in development with The Flame in the Flood studio Molasses Flood, which CDP acquired in 2021. Set in The Witcher universe and created with support from CDPR, the game will offer multiplayer alongside single-player, including a campaign with quests and a story.

Last year, the company announced Project Sirius alongside other upcoming Witcher entries as an "innovative take on the universe." Other titles in production are Project Polaris, a story-driven open-world RPG built on the legacy of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and the start of a new Witcher trilogy.

The other, Project Canis Majoris, is a story-driven, single-player open-world RPG set within The Witcher universe and in development with a third-party studio led by ex-Witcher veterans.