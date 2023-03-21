If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
STARTING OVER

The Witcher game Project Sirius appears to be undergoing a revamp

CDPR says it is "formulating a new framework" for the project.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

It looks as though The Witcher spin-off Project Sirius is being retooled, according to CD Projekt Red.

This is according to a regulatory announcement released by the firm, which states the company has evaluated the scope and commercial potential of the original concept and is formulating a "new framework" for the project.

Sirius is a codename for the game developed by The Flame in the Flood studio Molasses Flood, which CDP acquired in 2021. Set in The Witcher universe and created with support from CDPR, the game will differ from past productions by offering multiplayer on top of single-player gameplay, including a campaign with quests and a story.

Last year, the company announced Project Sirius alongside other upcoming Witcher entries as an "innovative take on the universe." The game promises to tell an "unforgettable story for existing fans and new audiences."

The other titles in production are Project Polaris, a story-driven open-world RPG built on the legacy of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and the start of a new Witcher trilogy. The other, Project Canis Majoris, is a story-driven, single-player open-world RPG set within The Witcher universe and in development with a third-party studio led by ex-Witcher veterans.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch