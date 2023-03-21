The Witcher game Project Sirius appears to be undergoing a revamp

It looks as though The Witcher spin-off Project Sirius is being retooled, according to CD Projekt Red.

This is according to a regulatory announcement released by the firm, which states the company has evaluated the scope and commercial potential of the original concept and is formulating a "new framework" for the project.

Sirius is a codename for the game developed by The Flame in the Flood studio Molasses Flood, which CDP acquired in 2021. Set in The Witcher universe and created with support from CDPR, the game will differ from past productions by offering multiplayer on top of single-player gameplay, including a campaign with quests and a story.

Last year, the company announced Project Sirius alongside other upcoming Witcher entries as an "innovative take on the universe." The game promises to tell an "unforgettable story for existing fans and new audiences."

The other titles in production are Project Polaris, a story-driven open-world RPG built on the legacy of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and the start of a new Witcher trilogy. The other, Project Canis Majoris, is a story-driven, single-player open-world RPG set within The Witcher universe and in development with a third-party studio led by ex-Witcher veterans.