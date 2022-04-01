The first three episodes of Doom (1993) now support ray tracing thanks to this mod

Doom (1993) now supports ray-tracing, to a point, thanks to this neat mod.

Created by sultim_t, the mod provides FSR and DLSS (bring your own dll file) support to the first three episodes of the game.

It looks rather nice as you can see, and if you trun the bloom effect off like Resetera's caff!!! did, it looks even better. Of course, that depends on preference, obviously.

Check out how Doom (1993) looks with ray-tracing below. You can make your game look like this too by heading over to Github.