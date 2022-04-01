If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Lookin' good

The first three episodes of Doom (1993) now support ray tracing thanks to this mod

Real-time path tracing support for the PrBoom sourceport.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

Doom (1993) now supports ray-tracing, to a point, thanks to this neat mod.

Created by sultim_t, the mod provides FSR and DLSS (bring your own dll file) support to the first three episodes of the game.

It looks rather nice as you can see, and if you trun the bloom effect off like Resetera's caff!!! did, it looks even better. Of course, that depends on preference, obviously.

Check out how Doom (1993) looks with ray-tracing below. You can make your game look like this too by heading over to Github.

Tagged With

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch