Remember the Doom mod that lets you kill Margaret Thatcher? You can now try and beat Jeremy Corbyn's world record on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, but not Switch

Do you remember Thatcher's Techbase, the Doom mod that lets you kill deceased former UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher, whose actions while in office rendered her more hated by working class people than even the numerous Tories that've followed in her footsteps since the 1980s? Well, it's now playable on modern PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

If this is your first time hearing about Thatcher's Techbase, first of all, where have you been? Oh, and second of all, it basically turns the classic shooter into a battle with the demonic forces of a robo-Thatcher, complete with enough union jacks to properly convince you that you're in a hellish dystopia.

Now, thanks to the fact Bethesda and Id Software have just released DOOM + DOOM II, a "definitive enhanced version" of the two classic games, complete with "online cross-platform deathmatch and co-op for up to 16 players" and "community-published single-player mod support" via an in-game mod browser, you can kill Thatcher on modern consoles.

"Good news everyone! Thatcher's Techbase is available to download and play in the new official DOOM + DOOM II port that launched yesterday," the mod's creator, Jim Purvis, tweeted, at first assuming this would allow it to be playable on PlayStation, Xbox and the Nintendo Switch.

Bad news everyone! THATCHER'S TECHBASE is only available on the PC, Xbox and PlayStation ports of DOOM+DOOM II - no Nintendo Switch version. Shigeru Miyamoto doesn't want you p**sing on graves 😞 https://t.co/OTXotXENq2 — Jim (@letshugbro) August 9, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

However, in devastating news for people who want to smash out a level of Thatcher-crony killing in between Mario Kart races, the latter it turns out is still Techbaseless. So, to be clear the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One look to be the only new platforms that've gotten the mod via the remaster.

The good news is for these platforms, Purvis has also made the mod's arcade edition available too, for "if you fancy playing the updated version from 2022 with all the balance changes, new boss battle and improved storyline". "This is the one to install if you want to challenge Jeremy [Corbyn]'s world record time," he adds, so there's the gauntlet thrown down.