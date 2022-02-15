Stop doomscrolling on Twitter and start... Doom Scrolling

Are you concerned about the state of the world? Tired of reading about Tory party incompetence and sleaze in the UK? Getting a headache from reading about the bloody Ottowa protesters and that Canadian vaccine mandate? Can't stand to read another word about Europe and Russia staring each other in the eye over a potential Ukrainian war?

Well, we've got just the ticket. Stop doomscrolling, and start Doom Scrolling with this new Twitter bot that is posting a still from a playthrough of Ultimate Doom – starting from the end. Work your way backwards through hell as the account, once per hour, posts an image from the game. And don't worry about it running out; there's a good 15,770 images to get through.

Enough to stop you fretting about the threat of a global thermonuclear war for a little while, at least (almost for two years, if the account posts one image per hour, by our maths).

doom15095.png pic.twitter.com/kYcKqf1VqD — Doomscroll DOOM Bot (@DoomscrollDOOM) February 14, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This isn't the first bot we've seen someone riff on the ol' doomscrolling name for a bit of a lark: last year, we saw Tweet2Doom, a Twitter bot that allowed you to send replies to the account with a list of actions – move, turn, shoot, etc. – and get a video clip of Doom showing the results in a reply. Our colleagues at RockPaperShotgun wrote about that one, and their article gives a pretty good insight into how the bot works.

Watching a glacial playthrough of Doom is just the most recent novel way of enjoying the title. The game has a long series of peculiar manifestations – whether it's on a pregnancy test or on a fridge, within Minecraft or running on even the most rudimentary phones, iD Software's classic game just keeps turning up everywhere.

Thanks to tonybab on Twitter for the heads-up on this story. Doom meme image credit: kurokkiii.