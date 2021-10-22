Horde Mode comes to Doom Eternal next week alongside 6.66 update

Doom Eternal’s Update 6.66 is coming soon and it will feature the long-awaited Horse Mode.

Originally revealed during this year’s QuakeCon panel, this update promises to be one of the game’s biggest yet. Along with Horde Mode, you can also expect enhancements to competitive 2v1 Battlemode which will feature a new arena and streak-based rewards and more.

Because the development team doesn’t want to spoil anything, not much else was revealed about the update, so you will just have to remain satisfied with the teaser until the content drops on October 26.

Horde Mode is a new, arcade-style single-player experience that promised to offer players the “diversity and challenge" they have been looking for in the game.

Id Software had originally planned to release a free Invasion Mode for Doom Eternal, but due to the consequences of the pandemic and remote working, development was impacted. The studio decided instead to create the new mode.