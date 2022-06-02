If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Stray release date confirmed for July 19

The kitty adventure isn't far off.
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
BlueTwelve Studio has announced a July 19 release date for its cat adventure game, Stray.

The date was accidentally leaked by the PlayStation database last week, and the date lines up.

The third-person game was announced in 2020 and was originally slated for release in October 2021.

In Stray, you play a lost kitty alone in a cybercity inhabited by human-like robots and dangerous creatures. Separated from family, you will need to untangle an ancient mystery in order to escape the city and find a way home.

During your journey, you will meet and befriend a small flying drone known as B12. With the drone's help, you will both try to find a way out.

As the cat, you will explore the city's neon-lit alleys and murky environments. As you roam high and low, you will need to defend yourself and interact with the environment.

Stray is coming to PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam.

