If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
PROPHECY FORETOLD

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor isn't even out yet and EA is already promising performance improvement updates

It's very telling that EA is asking players to brace for some performance woes at the launch of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, promising to make things better over time.

Sherif Saed avatar
News by Sherif Saed Staff Writer
Published on

Star Wars, and Respawn fans hoping to jump into the world of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor the moment it goes live, may be disappointed to learn that it has some big performance issues at launch. Problems caused by poor technical performance haunted the first game, Jedi: Fallen Order, too.

Despite being a current-gen exclusive, it seems players will still have to put up with a few bugs and performance problems if they play it soon.

Not quite looking forward to this now.

EA's official Star Wars Twitter account posted a tweet on Wednesday (sometime after reviews went live) promising that the game's first patch will arrive on launch day, April 28. This is only the beginning, however, as you can expect even more patches "in the weeks ahead."

Said updates will bring bug fixes, performance improvements, and add even more accessibility features.

Despite its high overall rating on OpenCritic and elsewhere, a number of reviews touched on the game's performance problems. The issue was more evident on PC, however.

YouTuber Skill Up noted on Twitter that they struggled to hit a locked 60fps on a PC with an RTX 4090 and an AMD 5950x, calling the port "a total mess." He also cautioned players against buying the game until we see whether tomorrow's patch will make things better.

This is quite disappointing to hear, especially as Jedi: Survivor was already delayed by about a month specifically for Respawn to spend more time on polishing it. With that in mind, performance issues didn't prevent me from enjoying the PC version of Jedi: Fallen Order when I reviewed it in 2019, so your tolerance may vary.

If you're keen on playing as soon as the game unlocks, here's when Star Wars Jedi: Survivor goes live worldwide on all platforms. And, in case you missed it, check out Connor's review of the PS5 version.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Sherif Saed avatar

Sherif Saed

Staff Writer

Sherif is VG247’s resident shooter and Souls-likes person. Whether it’s news, reviews, or op-eds – Sherif is always eager to tell you about video games. Sherif is based in Egypt, a fact he’s working diligently to change, if only to have more opportunities to hike.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch