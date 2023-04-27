Star Wars Jedi: Survivor isn't even out yet and EA is already promising performance improvement updates

Star Wars, and Respawn fans hoping to jump into the world of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor the moment it goes live, may be disappointed to learn that it has some big performance issues at launch. Problems caused by poor technical performance haunted the first game, Jedi: Fallen Order, too.

Despite being a current-gen exclusive, it seems players will still have to put up with a few bugs and performance problems if they play it soon.

Not quite looking forward to this now.

EA's official Star Wars Twitter account posted a tweet on Wednesday (sometime after reviews went live) promising that the game's first patch will arrive on launch day, April 28. This is only the beginning, however, as you can expect even more patches "in the weeks ahead."

Said updates will bring bug fixes, performance improvements, and add even more accessibility features.

Cal’s newest journey in a galaxy far, far away has begun and we’re excited for you to experience it!



Our first patch will arrive on launch day across all platforms. In the weeks ahead, we’ll deploy patches that will:



- Fix bugs

- Improve performance

- Add more accessibility… pic.twitter.com/pUtyoGopP5 — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) April 26, 2023

Despite its high overall rating on OpenCritic and elsewhere, a number of reviews touched on the game's performance problems. The issue was more evident on PC, however.

YouTuber Skill Up noted on Twitter that they struggled to hit a locked 60fps on a PC with an RTX 4090 and an AMD 5950x, calling the port "a total mess." He also cautioned players against buying the game until we see whether tomorrow's patch will make things better.

It struggles to maintain 40 fps on a 2080ti/3700x and my 4090/5950x cannot maintain a solid 60 fps. There’s also a game breaking audio bug atm that ruins every cutscene. There’s a PC patch planned for the 28th. Recommend waiting until the impacts of that patch are confirmed. — Skill Up (@SkillUpYT) April 26, 2023

This is quite disappointing to hear, especially as Jedi: Survivor was already delayed by about a month specifically for Respawn to spend more time on polishing it. With that in mind, performance issues didn't prevent me from enjoying the PC version of Jedi: Fallen Order when I reviewed it in 2019, so your tolerance may vary.

If you're keen on playing as soon as the game unlocks, here's when Star Wars Jedi: Survivor goes live worldwide on all platforms. And, in case you missed it, check out Connor's review of the PS5 version.