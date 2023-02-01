Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been delayed to April

In a statement shared on Twitter, Respawn Entertainment has announced that the upcoming sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, will be delayed by six weeks.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was originally expected to release on March 17 this year. However, it’s going to take the team over at Respawn Entertainment a short while longer to “hit the Respawn quality bar.”

Need a reminder of what to expect? Take a look at the trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor here.

Now scheduled to release on April 28, coincidentally the same date that Dead Island 2 has been delayed to, fans will have six more weeks to wait while Respawn Entertainment irons out any creases.

According to the statement shared to EA Star Wars’ Twitter account, the next chapter in Cal Kestis’ story is “content complete”. However, the development team is now “focused entirely on the final stage: bug fixes to enhance performance, stability, polish, and most importantly, the player experience.”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Now Arrives April 28th pic.twitter.com/PNtsL6kmER — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) January 31, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The statement continues, “Jedi: Survivor is a direct response to the feedback from our community, delivering expansive destinations to explore, evolcec combat and traversal, and of course, the continuation of Cal and BD’s story.”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will now launch on April 28, with the game taking place 5 years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. If the upcoming title shapes up to be everything fans have hoped for, and an extra six weeks is needed for that, then so be it!