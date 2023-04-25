If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor global release times

Release times for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor across the US, Europe, and Asia.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is releasing this week, which means Star Wars fans spread across the world will be waiting eagerly to pick up the game on their Xbox Series X|S or PS5. If you're hoping to force your way into this new space adventure as fast as possible, exact regional Star Wars Jedi: Survivior release times is must-have knowledge.

As such, we've written out all the announced release times across the world below. We've covered all the major regions across the US, Europe, Asia and more so everyone can get the info they need.

Check out the recent Star Wars JEdi: Survivior trailer here!

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release times

As announced via the Star Wars EA Twitter account, the game will be releasing at the following times:

  • 21:00 PDT (April 27)
  • 22:00 CST (April 27)
  • 00:00 EDT (April 28)
  • 01:00 BRT (April 28)
  • 05:00 BST (April 28)
  • 06:00 CEST (April 28)
  • 13:00 JST (April 28)
  • 14:00 AEST (April 28)

If you've seen absolutely nothing about the game prior to now, there's a decent chunk of good pre-release content out there for you to check out. We got a final pre-release trailer that teases numerous planets and fights you can expect come Friday. In addition, we've been told that Cal will be starting the game with a good number of his old powers. You'd hope so, I assume being a Jedi is like riding a bike and you can't lose your touch with it.

We'll be reviewing the game and throwing out a tonne of guides once we're able, so keep an eye on this space if you want to know how good the game is before it's official launch. When it does come out, you should also pop back here if you need a hand with something. We've got you covered!

