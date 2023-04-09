Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's final gameplay trailer prepares us for some dark times

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's final gameplay trailer is here, continuing to build a dark picture ahead of the game's launch at the end of the month.

We're getting closer and closer to the release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and with only three weeks to go, EA has released the last gameplay trailer for the game. Some recent previews of the game have given us a much better look at the game, so this trailer is mostly giving us a taste of the drama that's going to go down when we're all able to get our hands on the thing. Once again it looks like there'll be some conflict with that unnamed Jedi from the past, first seen in the game's very first trailer floating in a tank.

There's also a better but brief look at the kinds of things we'll be riding, like the classic speeder bikes, and some kind of red ostrich looking thing that I'm sure more hardcore Star Wars fans will be able to tell me the actual name of. It really is looking a lot more action packed even compared to the first one, with some strong looking additions like companion characters that appear to be able to help you out during certain sequences.

Cal is looking pretty strong these days too, not least because he gets to keep all of the powers he unlocked from the first game. All in all, the game is looking like it's shaping up to be a strong outing from Respawn Entertainment.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was originally set to release last month, but was delayed to April 28 to help give Respawn a bit more time to achieve the quality it wanted to reach. It might not be the last time we get to play as Cal either, as if Survivor does well, a third game is something that the game's director would want to do.