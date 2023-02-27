Sons of the Forest Axe Locations | Where to find the Modern Axe and Firefighter Axe

In Sons of the Forest, your chances of survival only increase as you become more equipped for the island. This means exploring everywhere, and gathering just about anything and everything. If you’re lucky, you’ll even find all-new tools and weapons to add to your inventory.

Take a look at the trailer for Sons of the Forest right here.

These tools can make navigating the island and collecting new resources much easier. For example, a better axe means more wood. While you start out with the measly Tactical Axe in Sons of the Forest, this guide explains all axe locations in Sons of the Forest, including where to get the Modern Axe and Firefighter Axe.

Where to get the Modern Axe in Sons of the Forest

In Sons of the Forest, the Modern Axe is found among an abandoned campsite on the island. This campsite is by the base of the snowy mountain, just slightly south-west of both the cave and purple exclamation marker, shown on the map below.

At the campsite, search every tent, box, and crate for loot. The Modern Axe is actually lodged inside a corpse here, rather gruesomely.

Where to get the Firefighter Axe in Sons of the Forest

The Firefighter Axe in Sons of the Forest is inside Maintenance A, marked on the map below.

Before you run off and retrieve it, though, you’ll need to make sure that you have the shovel first; also note that to get the shovel, you require the rebreather and rope gun.

With the shovel in hand, head to the marked area on the map below, where you will find some golf caddies and torches. Look at the ground, where you will find a spot that tells you to dig, marked by a shovel icon.

After digging for long enough, Maintenance A is revealed. Go down and explore away, being sure to grab all the loot down here. In one of the rooms, you’ll find the Firefighter Axe in its case. You’ll also find a keycard down here!

For more on Sons of the Forest, take a look at how to befriend Virginia, and how to place Map Markers.