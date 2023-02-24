Sons of the Forest Shovel Location | How to get the Zipline Gun for the Shovel

When you first arrive on the enigmatic island of Sons of the Forest, there isn’t too much for you to work with or go off. That’s the beauty of it all, really; you’re completely left to your own devices to try and survive out here.

If you approach the purple markers on your GPS Locator, you’ll soon find yourself approaching some unmarked graves… creepy, to say the least.

Now, it will come to light that you need a shovel to actually interact with the graves, but Sons of the Forest isn’t kind enough to leave one lying around for you. In this guide, we explain how to get a shovel in Sons of the Forest.

How do I get a Shovel in Sons of the Forest?

To find a shovel in Sons of the Forest you first need to find two other items: the Rebreather and the Zipline Gun.

This isn't a simple task and will take you through a series of dangerous caves which you will need to explore thoroughly before you can start digging.

Your first destination is south of the crash site that landed you on this terrible island in the first place, but that's only the start of tracking down a shovel.

Where to find the Rebreather in Sons of the Forest

When you first arrive in Sons of the Forest, the first cave you should venture into is just south of where your helicopter crashed, marked on the below map. Enter the cave, taking care of the mutants, and explore away.

The Rebreather can be found beside a couple of dead bodies on the floor in this cave. Once you've got it, you can actually dive underwater and through the cave; this'll then dump you out in the ocean!

Where to find the Zipline Gun in Sons of the Forest

Up next, you’ll need to find the Zipline Gun (also referred to as the Rope Gun) in Sons of the Forest. The secret cave that has the 3D Printer within it is the direction we need to go in, but rather than entering that cave, we need to enter the one closest to it.

Now, to actually make our way through this cave and explore it thoroughly, we will need a Time Bomb in advance. You can craft a Time Bomb using C4 Brick, Duct Tape, Wire, Circuit Board, a Watch, and 5x Coins, which are items you can collect from looting the crash site and other campsites.

Once the bomb is crafted, place it on the large blob that blocks your way into the cave and detonate it.

Bomb this mutant that's blocking your way.

Continue through the cave, and take caution of the mutants here. Keep following the path to the best of your ability, using flares to light the way, and you’ll find the Zipline Gun at the very end of the cave.

Next up, we can finally go and get the shovel. From the helicopter crash site, we want to make our way to the base of the mountains and enter the cave here. This cave is inaccessible without having the Rebreather and Zipline Gun first, and is marked on the below map!

Enter this cave and use the Zipline Gun to manoeuvre across the rope, to the other side of the cave. Swim around the water here and begin exploring; sooner or later, you’ll find the shovel, and can now use it to go ahead and dig things up.

How to dig up a grave in Sons of the Forest

Once you've got the shovel, you can then dig various points of interest around your maps. Simply equip the tool, look down at where you want to dig, and press 'E' to dig away.

You'll be able to dig up key items, such as rare crafting resources and Keycards.

