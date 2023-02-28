You’ve crashed on a huge, sprawling island in Sons of the Forest. You’ve built your base, befriended the strange fella that is Kelvin, and set off to explore what the island is host to. Before you know it, you’ve found your first cannibal camp and they’re hungry.

Here's the Sons of the Forest trailer. I wonder if Timmy is around here somewhere.

If you’re here, one of your companions, Kelvin or Virginia, has probably died.

Either that, or you’re contemplating murder and checking this guide to see if you can undo it. The good news is that yes, you can revive your companions with a little extra work. So, without further ado, here’s exactly how to revive companions in Sons of the Forest.

How to revive companions in Sons of the Forest

Technically, when a companion dies in Sons of the Forest. That’s it, and they’re gone for good. However, if you don’t mind messing around with your game’s files briefly, you can bring them back from the dead. It’s as if nothing ever happened!

RIP to a real one.

This is currently the only way to resurrect Kelvin or Virginia if they die in Sons of the Forest. Considering this involves modifying the game’s files, we highly recommend making a back-up of all files before you make any changes to them. This way, if anything goes wrong, you can retrieve the original, unedited game files.

Now, without further ado, here’s a step-by-step guide on reviving that poor companion of yours:

First things first, locate the game’s files on your PC. These should be under C: > Users > [User] > AppData > LocalLow > Endnight > Sons of the Forest > Saves. If not, search your PC for Endnight, so that you don’t get Sons of the Forest folders mixed up like I initially did. In this folder, locate the file titled ‘GameStateSaveData.json’ in the Notepad application on your PC. If reviving Kelvin, change the text “IsRobbyDead\”:true to “IsRobbyDead\”:false and save. If reviving Virginia, change the text “IsVirginiaDead\”:true to “IsVirginiaDead\”:false and save. Then, locate the file titled ‘SaveData.json’ and open it in Notepad. If reviving Kelvin, find the text that reads "TypeId\":9 and look for “\”State\”:6” directly underneath that. Change it to “State\”2”. Then, find the text directly underneath this that reads “Health\”:0.0” and change it to “Health\”:100.0” and save. If reviving Virginia, find the text that reads "TypeId\":10 and look for “\”State\”:6” directly underneath that. Change it to “State\”2”. Then, find the text that reads “Health\”:0.0” and change it to “Health\”:100.0” and save Close everything up and start Sons of the Forest. All being well, Kelvin and/or Virginia will be back alive like nothing ever happened.

It’s worth noting that Virginia might not turn up right away, as she has to come and find you again. I also haven’t tested it yet because I haven’t the heart to kill Virginia off (Kelvin on the other hand…), but you may need to befriend her all over again too before she becomes your companion.

